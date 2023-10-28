Fury vs Ngannou undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?

Tyson Fury will fight Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia tonight, in a heavyweight main event between two titans of combat sports.

Fury reigns as WBC heavyweight champion, though he has not fought since December and fans are still awaiting a date for his bout with Oleksandr Usyk.

Meanwhile, Ngannou is competing for the first time since leaving the UFC, whose heavyweight title he held until his exit from the MMA promotion in January.

The Cameroonian’s next move in mixed martial arts will be with the Professional Fighters League in 2024, but first he will secure his biggest payday so far, as he makes his boxing debut against Britain’s Fury.

When is the fight?

The fight will take place on Saturday 28 October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The main card is expected to start at 6pm BST (10am PT, 12pm CT, 1pm ET). Ring walks for the main event are then expected at around 10.45pm BST (2.45pm PT, 4.45pm CT, 5.45pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on TNT Sports Box Office at a cost of £21.95 for viewers in the UK. In Ireland, the event will cost €29.99 if purchased in advance or €34.99 on the day of the fights. Viewers do not need to have a TNT subscription in order to purchase the event. In the US, the event will stream live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Odds

Fury – 1/14

Ngannou – 15/2

Draw – 28/1

What are the rules?

This will be a heavyweight boxing match, with no MMA rules involved. The fight is scheduled for 10 three-minute rounds, with a victor being decided on points or via knockout/TKO. The result is expected to count towards Fury’s professional boxing record – which is 33-0-1, and Ngannou’s, which is 0-0 – but the Briton’s WBC title will not be on the line.

What is the prize money?

Fury has said, via the Mirror, that Ngannou will be earning $10m for the fight. Meanwhile, Derek Chisora has claimed, via The Sun, that Fury will be making $50m. That is not believed to factor in sponsorships.

Full card (subject to change)

Fabio Wardley vs David Adeleye (heavyweight)

Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean (heavyweight)

Martin Bakole vs Carlos Takam (heavyweight)

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Junior Anthony Wright (heavyweight)

Moses Itauma vs Istvan Bernath (heavyweight)

Jack McGann vs Alcibiade Duran (super-welterweight)