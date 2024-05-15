Fury v Usyk LIVE: Start time, undercard and latest updates ahead of undisputed fight in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury battles Oleksandr Usyk in an eagerly anticipated fight on Saturday to crown a new undisputed heavyweight world champion in Saudi Arabia.

As the dust settles following the chaotic start to the week, sparked by a raging and bloodied John Fury, father of the WBC world heavyweight champion, the focus returns to matters inside the ring.

Anthony Joshua could face the winner, as confirmed by Fury’s promoter Frank Warren, though a rematch is stipulated in the contract for this fight.

There is plenty more action on the undercard, including heavyweights Agit Kabayel and Frank Sanchez, while Welsh star Joe Cordina defends his IBF super-featherweight world title against Anthony Cacace.

Follow all the latest updates and news coming out of Riyadh below, in what has already been an eventful fight week:

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk

Fury faces Usyk to crown an undisputed heavyweight world champion on Saturday in Riyadh

PATTLE: The road to Fury v Usyk: Conspiracies, cuts and collapses

Fury’s father John sparks chaos after headbutting Usyk team member

Cordina, Opetaia and Kovalev all in action on stacked undercard

BUNCE: Lewis vs Holyfield, the FBI, and a 25-year wait for an undisputed heavyweight title fight

Tyson Fury’s dad John admits regret at gouging man’s eye out: ‘Sometimes you make a decision too quick’

11:45 , Jack Rathborn

Tyson Fury’s father has admitted that his tendency to act ‘too quickly’ led him to gouge a man’s eye out, an incident that led to prison time for the 59-year-old.

On Monday (13 May), John Fury made headlines by headbutting one of Oleksandr Usyk’s teammates, five days before the Ukrainian fights Tyson to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.

The confrontation in Saudi Arabia, where Fury vs Usyk plays out on Saturday, left John bloodied, while Usyk’s teammate Stanislav Stepchuk appeared unfazed. John later apologised for the incident, while Tyson labelled his father a “silly c***”.

In an interview published by The Telegraph on Tuesday, John reflected on his life regrets, saying: “One thing I should have done is a lot more thinking before acting. [There’s] the obvious...”

John Fury admits regret at gouging man’s eye out

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk: Official song for Ring of Fire

11:30 , Jack Rathborn

Ring of Fire official song “Can’t lose this fight” is out 🔥🥊

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh 🇸🇦



🗓️ 18 May 2024

📍 Kingdom Arena#RingOfFire pic.twitter.com/26iRcCZNeb — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) April 10, 2024

Fury vs Usyk prize money: How will purse be split in undisputed title fight this weekend?

11:15 , Jack Rathborn

Reports suggest that Fury is contracted to earn around 70 per cent of a total purse thought to be worth around $150m (£116m), with a clause stating Fury must donate £1m of his earnings to Ukraine amid its ongoing war against Russia.

While the final figure will not be known until after the fight, Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum has claimed that his fighter will earn more than $100m (£78m) from the showdown.

“If you told Tyson Fury he’s set to make $100m, he’d really get p***ed off because he thinks, and I think he’s right, that he’s going to make a lot more,” said Arum. “I don’t know the number, but it’s a lot more than $100m.”

Fury vs Usyk winner could face Anthony Joshua in February, says Frank Warren

11:00 , Jack Rathborn

Frank Warren doubts that the eagerly-awaited, all-British showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua can be staged before February next year.

Fury is aiming to become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion in almost a quarter of a century when he faces Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh on Saturday.

The rivals have signed terms to clash for a second time whatever the outcome in Saudi Arabia but, should Fury prevail in a contest thought to be earning him £100m, the clamour for him to take on Joshua will grow louder.

Since losing his WBA, WBO and IBF titles to Usyk in September 2021 – and failing to regain them from the Ukrainian in August 2022 – Joshua has steadily rebuilt by compiling wins against Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou.

‘Forget where you are on the poster’: How the biggest boxing fights are really made

‘Forget where you are on the poster, go and have a tear-up’: How the biggest boxing fights are really made

10:45 , Jack Rathborn

hat is the main misconception among boxing fans, when they think about how fights are made? It is not a rhetorical question. Rather, it is one put to Eddie Hearn, Frank Warren, Ben Shalom and Frank Smith by The Independent, because for years, the predominant issue plaguing this form of pugilism has been a lack of big fights.

There are, of course, other issues, but fans’ main focus has always been on seeing the best fighters face their contemporaries, and that has frankly not happened enough in recent times. That dynamic is admittedly changing, with an injection of Saudi money taking rapid effect in the bloodstream of boxing, but even so, there are a few things that the sport’s most influential promoters would like to make clear.

So, what is the main misconception among boxing fans, when they think about how fights are made?

“That you just ring a fighter and go, ‘This is the date, this is your money, see you there,’” laughs Frank Smith, CEO of Matchroom Boxing. “I think fans don’t really understand the politics behind it, the arguments. ‘Well, I deserve this much if that person is getting that.’”

‘Forget where you are on the poster’: How the biggest boxing fights are really made

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk fight week schedule

10:30 , Jack Rathborn

Wednesday 15 May

Open workouts, 6pm BST

Thursday 16 May

Final press conference, 6pm BST

Friday 17 May

Weigh-ins, 5pm BST

Tyson Fury mocks Oleksandr Usyk – ‘Please don’t beat me up’

10:15 , Jack Rathborn

Tyson Fury laughed off Oleksandr Usyk’s claim that his weight loss is down to nerves ahead of Saturday’s undisputed world heavyweight title clash in Riyadh.

Fury is in lean shape for the meeting between two unbeaten fighters aiming to be crowned the division’s first four-belt king, prompting Usyk to quip “when you’re nervous, you lose weight”.

But the ‘Gypsy King’ hit back when he arrived on stage for the rivals’ first public appearance since arriving in Saudi Arabia.

“I’m very nervous Usyk, please don’t beat me up on Saturday night! Please…extra please!” WBC champion Fury said.

“I predict that somebody’s 0 has got to go and it’s going to be that team over there, unfortunately for them.

Tyson Fury mocks Oleksandr Usyk – ‘Please don’t beat me up’

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk

09:55 , Jack Rathborn

Oleksandr Usyk during the ceremonial grand arrivals at the Boulevard City Music World, Riyadh (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Tyson Fury during the ceremonial grand arrivals (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Frank Warren gestures to the crowd (Getty Images)

Lewis vs Holyfield, the FBI, and a 25-year wait for an undisputed heavyweight title fight

09:40 , Jack Rathborn

In 1999, Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield in their rematch during an emotional night and fight on the edge of Las Vegas, in a place called Paradise.

The win after 12 hard, hard rounds by Lewis was viewed as justice for the drawn verdict with Holyfield eight months earlier in New York. That decision shocked the boxing world, the FBI took an interest, and some outrageous conspiracy theories emerged. In the end, it was just a bad decision.

However, it meant that the rematch became a global affair, a night when boxing had to get it right. The WBA, IBF and WBC heavyweight championship belts were on the line. Lewis was the WBC champion; Holyfield had the other two, and that is all that matters. It was all that mattered then.

Lewis vs Holyfield, the FBI, and a 25-year wait for undisputed

Tyson Fury’s father John apologises after headbutting Oleksandr Usyk team member: ‘It’s just the way we are’

09:30 , Jack Rathborn

Tyson Fury’s father John has apologised after headbutting a member of Oleksandr Usyk’s team on Monday – five days before the undisputed heavyweight title fight.

The incident in Saudi Arabia, which left John bloodied, was caught on numerous cameras, with iFL TV among those sharing footage of the confrontation, as well as Usyk’s nutritionist Mykola Tkachenko.

On Saturday (18 May), Tyson Fury and Usyk are set to box each other in Riyadh, crowning the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years – unless the fight ends as a draw. Tyson and Ukraine’s Usyk are both unbeaten, with the Briton holding the WBC belt and Usyk reigning as unified champion.

Tyson Fury’s dad apologises after headbutting Oleksandr Usyk team member

Fury v Usyk and full undercard

09:29 , Jack Rathborn

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk (IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight titles)

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis 2 (vacant IBF cruiserweight title)

Joe Cordina (C) vs Anthony Cacace (IBF super-featherweight title)

Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez (heavyweight)

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar (cruiserweight)

Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab (lightweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi (featherweight)

Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev (heavyweight)

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz (cruiserweight)

How to watch Fury vs Usyk: UK start time, TV channel, stream and PPV price this weekend

09:06 , Jack Rathborn

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will finally go head to head this weekend, crowning the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.

Barring any draw, of course, the fight in Saudi Arabia will give boxing fans a successor to Lennox Lewis, the last man to hold all the division’s major belts at once.

Fury, 35, will carry the WBC title into Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena, while 37-year-old Usyk holds the WBA, WBO and IBF straps. Furthermore, both men are unbeaten.

Briton Fury survived a knockdown against Francis Ngannou to beat the ex-UFC champion on points in October, after Ukraine’s Usyk fought through a controversial low blow to stop Daniel Dubois in August.

How to watch Fury vs Usyk: UK start time, TV channel, stream and PPV price

Conspiracies, cuts and collapses: The treacherous road to Fury vs Usyk

09:05 , Jack Rathborn

It was the cut that led to the collapse and the conspiracies: a gash over Tyson Fury’s right eye, derailing his undisputed title fight with Oleksandr Usyk on two weeks’ notice and giving way to claims that the wound was self-inflicted.

These suggestions were, frankly, nonsensical. Fury looked as fit as he had ever been when he was sliced open by a stray elbow in sparring in February, finally ready to put an end to a drawn-out boxing saga but thwarted by severe misfortune.

It was the latest bump on an already rocky road, and the only fear now is that there could be one last swerve.

Fury and Usyk, both unbeaten, are finally set to clash on Saturday, barring any late drama. But even then, judging in fights of this magnitude has robbed the sport of clear winners before. Fury, 35, and Usyk, 37, are contracted for a rematch regardless of what happens in Riyadh, so here’s hoping there is no deflating draw, no controversial scorecard, no asterisk on any achievement.

Conspiracies, cuts and collapses: The treacherous road to Fury vs Usyk