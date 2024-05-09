Worcestershire fury after Ukad’s ‘insensitive’ drug-test visit days after Josh Baker’s death

Officials at Worcestershire and players' union were left angry and dismayed by Ukad's actions

The Professional Cricketers’ Association have expressed dismay that anti-doping authorities pressed ahead with drugs testing at Worcestershire this week, on the players’ first day back training after the “devastating” death of Josh Baker.

Last Thursday Worcestershire announced the sudden passing of Baker, the 20-year-old left-arm spinner. Baker had been playing for the second XI against Somerset, and picked up three wickets the day before his death, a cause of which is not yet known, with an inquest under way.

By chance, Worcestershire had a round of County Championship action last weekend, but the second team’s fixture earlier this week was cancelled. Grieving first-team players returned to training at New Road – which is in use again after flooding – on Tuesday and are back in action at Canterbury on Friday.

On Tuesday the players were visited by Baker’s parents, Paul and Lisa. They also found themselves subject to a round of spot testing that was scheduled but, as is protocol, Worcestershire were not aware of in advance. Players cooperated but were understood to have been distressed by the timing.

‘We were left shocked’

It is understood that on behalf of the players, the PCA raised the issue with Ukad on Wednesday, who privately apologised, vowing to carefully consider when testing will take place at the mourning club for the remainder of the season. Officials at both the club and players’ union have been left angry and dismayed.

“We were left shocked when we heard that Ukad anti-doping officials showed up at New Road on Tuesday, and have made this clear to them,” Rob Lynch, the PCA chief executive told Telegraph Sport.

“As a player’s association, we are obviously totally on board with the need to test and ensure the game remains clean. But we are very disappointed that common sense did not prevail on this occasion and Ukad did not think to postpone this round of testing for a short while to allow the players space as they return to work at a desperately difficult time that has created headline news and rocked our sport. It’s at best insensitive and at worst incompetent.

“I commend the Worcestershire players for how they handled the situation. We will continue to provide any support we can to them.”

Ukad issued the following statement: “Ukad does not usually confirm where and when testing has taken place but in this unusual and sad circumstance we want to. Any concern caused by the tests’ timing was entirely unintentional. We offer our condolences to all those who knew and loved Josh Baker.”

It is understood Ukad’s visit had no connection to Baker’s death.

‘It’s been incredibly challenging’

A book of condolences has been open at New Road this week, and players will wear Baker’s squad number (33) below the club crest for the remainder of the season, starting at Canterbury on Friday when their key Championship clash against Kent begins.

Head coach Alan Richardson said that the players had stuck together through the “sad and devastating time”.

“It’s been incredibly challenging,” he said. “One of the group’s strengths is that they look out for each other and look after each other.

“They’ve really had to do that over the last week. They have done that incredibly well, I am very proud of them. For the guys it’s trying to think of ways forward. Josh will always be in our thoughts but it’s now about trying to make him proud of our efforts, and trying to push forward as much as we can.

Worcestershire coach Alan Richardson says the players have been looking out for each other since Baker's death - Getty Images/Naomi Baker

“We will be thinking of him whenever we take the field. They have been quite open with their conversations, around their feeling, how they are thinking of Josh.

“It will be a really emotional time. We came back here this week to train, it was incredibly tough for us all, and likewise it will be at Canterbury. It’s something we know we have to do, we take great pride in playing for the county, and take great pride in playing with Josh and we know we have to push on.”

