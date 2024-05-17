Fury shoves Usyk at weigh-in for super-fight

Follow live text commentary of Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury from 19:00 BST on Saturday, 18 May on the BBC Sport website & app [Getty Images]

A fired-up Tyson Fury returned to his old tricks as the Briton shoved Oleksandr Usyk in the chest before the pair were separated by security at the weigh-in for Saturday’s super-fight in Saudi Arabia.

The two undefeated world champions will contest the historic undisputed heavyweight title in Riyadh, with all four belts on the line.

Ukraine’s Usyk weighed in at a career-heavy 16st 6lb while Fury - at 18st 7lb - came in at his lightest in over four years.

WBC champion Fury - who has a history of causing mayhem at fight week events - refused to look Usyk in the eye at Thursday’s news conference but came out in a playful mood for the weigh-in.

Having danced his way on to the stage, he obliged with the face-off, leaning his head into unified champion Usyk and then pushing him back.

It prompted a melee between the two teams.

"I'm going to knock him right out,” Fury said, using a number of expletives.

"I'm coming for his heart. He's getting it tomorrow, spark out. They [his team] can all get it if they want it."

He ended the interview and stormed off the stage.

Asked what he said to provoke a reaction from Fury, Usyk said: “Don’t be afraid. I will not leave you alone tomorrow.”

Boisterous Brits cheer on slimmed down Fury

Fury and Usyk are both undefeated with a combined record of 55 wins and one draw [Reuters]

The majority of the 2,500 British fans expected to be in attendance on Saturday landed in the Saudi capital in the morning and made their way to the weigh-in.

Heavyweight legends were also rolled in as Lennox Lewis, Larry Holmes, Evander Holyfield and Wladimir Klitschko watched events unfold.

Wales’ IBF super-featherweight champion Joe Cordina and Belfast’s Anthony Cacace successfully weighed in for their bout, along with the rest of the undercard.

Then it was time for the big men. The boisterous British fans, huddled together, jeered Usyk and erupted - chanting “there’s only one Tyson Fury” - when the Gypsy King entered.

The difference in size has been a hot topic throughout the build-up, but a bulked up Usyk - a former cruiserweight champion - came in 10lb heavier than when he beat Anthony Joshua in 2022.

At 6ft 3in, he is giving up a six-inch height advantage. Fury also has a reach of 85in, compared to Usyk’s 78in.

Fury, 35, meanwhile comes in more than stone lighter than his close points win over Francis Ngannou in October.

He was criticised for his conditioning against the boxing debutant and appears to made the necessary adjustments.

Usyk, 37, and his team had previously mocked Fury by calling him “greedy belly”. This week, their insult has changed to “skinny belly".

But there are concerns Fury may have lost too much weight, impacting his punch resistance.

Earlier in the week, Briton Lewis, the last undisputed heavyweight champion in the three-belt era, said Fury appears to have lost size in his legs and it could make it easier for him to be knocked down.

Stage set for the biggest fight since turn of the century – analysis

There’s the Fury we all know. He was unusually quiet at the news conference. Was it all just a ploy? Probably.

But Usyk is man who defended his country against the Russian invasion and still phones his friends on the front line of the war every day. A push from Fury is unlikely to bother him too much.

The British voice was out in full force to witness the chaos. When former Fury foe Klitschko walked past, a chant of “you big dosser” - the insult made famous by Fury - was sung in a surprisingly tuneful manner.

As for the weight, Usyk came in heavier than most predicted, but will he retain that sublime movement and ring IQ?

Fury ballooned to 27st during his hiatus from the sport after battles with addition and depression. His return to fitness is admirable, but after such a long and arduous career, how much toll will the losing and gaining weight have on his performances?

The next time these two will me meet will be in the centre of the ring on Saturday night. The stage is set for the biggest heavyweight fight since the turn of the century.

