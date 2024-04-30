Fury’s Ángel Pérez looks to orchestrate turnaround after turning his life upside down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Fury are on a march toward the postseason after winning three matches in a row. And with an eye toward the playoffs, the players are led by a coach who knows a thing or two about success.

It hasn’t been an easy road for the Fury in this inaugural season of the Pro Volleyball Federation. At one point, the team lost nine times in the span of ten matches. But if there’s anyone that can orchestrate a turnaround, it’s a guy who turned his whole life upside down to be part of history.

Former Buckeye Ezekiel Elliott reuniting with Cowboys, AP source says

“I can’t be more proud of this team and of the way they showed grit and resilient every day,” Fury coach Ángel Pérez said after a win earlier this season. “Not only in the game, but in training and in practice.”

It’s been nearly a year since Pérez took a leap of faith to become coach of the Fury, one of seven teams taking part in this first season of professional volleyball in the United States. But it wasn’t a leap that came without a bit of hesitation.

“It took a while. I was evaluating of course coming here when the opportunity came. It’s a process you know,” Pérez said. “I’m a father of two. I’ve got two daughters. It’s not only me so it took us a while but once I had the opportunity, I knew I had to grab it.”

Pérez made a name for himself around the world before coming to central Ohio. He played professionally in Europe and represented his native Puerto Rico for over a dozen years. In short, life was good.

NFL commissioner wants to put Super Bowl on Presidents Day weekend

“I had an awesome job working for the Olympic committee on my island. I was a two-time champion, I had already built what I wanted,” Pérez said. “My family had an awesome job. We lived in the beach. No cold weather.”

But then the Fury came calling.

“I left everything behind because I really believed in this league and I really believed in what it can become,” Pérez said.

So while Pérez says he left everything behind, he also knows he had nothing to lose coming to Columbus.

“I think the opposite. I have a lot to gain. I like to take those chances. I like that kind of job. So we’re here, we’re excited,” Pérez said.

Bengals add six players on final day of NFL Draft in Detroit

The Fury currently stand in fifth, just on the outside of the playoff picture. But with five games to go in the season, Columbus is still alive in the conversation of making the postseason.

“The matter of fact that I’m standing here talking to you is surreal. I’m just excited for where I am,” Pérez said. “I’m hungry to keep learning and keep growing with this team and trying to provide for the city of Columbus the best show possible every night we go out there.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.