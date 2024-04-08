Fury losing streak continues after four-set defeat in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (WCMH) — Despite double-double performances from three different players, the Fury fell in four sets to the Mojo (23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23), extending their losing streak to four straight matches.

Megan Courtney Lush led Columbus with 15 digs and added 14 kills while Reagan Cooper had a team-high 18 kills with 11 digs. Samantha Dreschsel contributed 15 kills to go along with 12 digs for the Fury. Libero Valeria Leon suffered an injury in the second set and Ivania Ortiz subbed in.

Columbus took the opening set by scoring ten of the last 15 points, including back-to-back kills from Asjia O’Neal to seal the first frame for the Fury. After San Diego leveled the match, the Mojo went on a 5-2 run in the third to take a two sets to one advantage.

The Fury had a 7-3 lead in the fourth before falling behind. Columbus used a late rally to climb out of a four-point hole to take a 20-19 lead before the Mojo came back and held on for the 25-23 win.

Columbus returns home to Nationwide Arena on Friday night to host the Mojo in a rematch with first serve set for 7 p.m. The contest will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

