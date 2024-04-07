Fury Fastpitch 13u ranked first in the region by Extra Inning Softball

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the top youth travel softball teams in the area has received a major honor.

Fury Fastpitch 13u softball has been named as the number 1 team in the Northeast Region, by Extra Inning Softball. Fury was chosen to lead the EIS Region 1 (Northeast) over 75 other teams, from 13 states. The list serves as a part of Extra Inning Softball’s Extra Elite 100 National Rankings for the Class of 2028. The full list is set to be revealed on May 13th.

The Big Flats based team earned the honor following a dominant 2023 season. Fury won 6 major major tournaments and finished runner-up twice. The top-ranked team outscored opponents by a staggering margin of 464-93.

Fury has proved to be one of the top travel teams in the area for young players to develop their skills at multiple positions on the diamond. Coached by John Mahon, Michael Wheeler, and Shannon Ells, the team is looking forward to improving upon an impressive 69-13-1 record.

A look at Fury’s 2022-23 roster is listed below:

#00 Bella Beres – MI, C, OF – 2028

#2 Paige Ells – P, C, 3B, MI, OF – 2028

#5 Aubrey Griffith – 3B, C, MI, P, OF – 2028

#8 Lauren Mahon – OF, MI, C – 2029

#9 Anna Osborne – OF, 3B, MI – 2029

#15 Hannah Kauffman – OF, P, MI, 3B – 2028

#18 Lilah LaBarron – P, MI, 3B, OF – 2028

#33 Rosie Wheeler – P, MI, 3B, OF – 2028

#38 Aubrey Maticic – 1B, OF, C – 2028

#77 Annabelle Decker – OF, C, 3B – 2029

For more information on Fury Fastpitch '10, visit the team pages on "X" (formally Twitter) and Facebook, or visit the team website.



