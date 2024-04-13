Fury fall to San Diego in five sets for fifth straight defeat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Fury’s struggles continued Friday evening as they fell to the San Diego Mojo in five sets, extending Columbus’ losing streak to five straight.

The Mojo were able to kick-off the match at Nationwide Arena by winning the first set 25-21 before Columbus stormed back to win the next two sets 25-23 and 25-19. San Diego clawed back with a fourth set win of 25-23 before winning the deciding fifth set 15-10.

New Fury signing Kendall Kipp had an impressive debut with 20 kills and two blocks. Reagan Cooper led Columbus with 22 kills and had a season-high 23 digs in the defeat. This was the first time since March 3 the Fury played a five-setter.

Columbus is now 5-10 and remain on the outside of the coveted top-four positions that determine who makes the PVF playoffs. The Fury return to the court on Wednesday when they play at the Vegas Thrill for a 10 p.m. first serve. Columbus’ next home match will be on Friday against the first-place Atlanta Vibe.

