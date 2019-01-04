Fury a bigger draw than Joshua, claims Warren

Promoter Frank Warren has claimed his fighter Tyson Fury is now a bigger draw than fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua.

Joshua holds the IBF, WBA and WBO straps and remains undefeated in his professional career, having recorded wins over Joseph Parker and Alexander Povetkin in 2018.

However, Fury and Deontay Wilder served up the standout heavyweight bout of last year, the former sensationally climbing off the canvas in the 12th round of a hugely dramatic draw in December.

A rematch between Fury and Wilder has been sanctioned by the WBC and Warren claims his man is now the leading figure in the division.

"He's the people's champion," Warren told BBC Sport.

"I think he's now a bigger attraction than Anthony Joshua."

Warren added: "I loved Joshua as an amateur. I really liked watching him - a young guy, exciting and he seems to have reached a certain point in his career now where you can see what the flaws are.

"He's vulnerable, he's wobbled in most of his fights. Tyson only wants big fights. There's only two big fights out there - that's Wilder, and that's Joshua. Joshua doesn't even want to fight him because I think he knows he'll get beat."

A controversial figure, Fury has previously been criticised for making homophobic and sexist comments.

However, he has also won support in certain quarters for openly discussing his struggles with mental health issues.

"It's what you learn, it's what you are today that counts. Where Tyson is today, he's found himself," Warren added.

"He has changed his life around. I don't want him to slip down. I don't want him to be a drunk. Deep down he's a good person."