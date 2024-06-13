Fury 'back in the gym' for Usyk rematch

Tyson Fury's only defeat in 36 pro fights was at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk [Getty Images]

Tyson Fury says he is "back in the gym" preparing for his rematch with undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on 21 December in Saudi Arabia.

The English fighter suffered the first defeat of his pro career last month, losing a split decision to Ukraine's Usyk.

Fury, 35, says he is "relishing" the opportunity to seek revenge and posted a video of him training on a heavy bag on his Instagram.

"I’ve done everything in boxing but I ain’t come back from a loss," Fury said.

"I relish it, the chance to come back and redeem myself. December 21st is all me, undisputed here we come."

The rematch is still six months away but Fury says he is "counting down the days" until he can get "redemption".

Former WBC champion Fury was winning the fight before he was caught by Usyk in the ninth round.

Fury recovered but the knockdown was enough to convince two of the three judges that Usyk had narrowly won.

The rematch was quickly announced for December, but there are doubts about whether the undisputed title will be on the line again.

The IBF are considering a request from Usyk to retain his title with the sanctioning body saying before the Fury fight they intended to strip the champion if he did not immediately fight their mandatory challenger.

Usyk, 36, is the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era and the first since Lennox Lewis achieved the feat almost 25 years ago.

