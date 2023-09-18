After Further Review: Real work begins for Oregon football after win against Hawaii

There were a couple of firsts for Oregon fans at the Hawaii football game played Saturday before a crowd of 52,779 on a sunny 86-degree evening in Autzen Stadium.

It was the first time an opponent took the field before the game to respectful applause rather than what has become traditional inhospitable booing. Chalk the fresh collegial atmosphere afforded the Rainbow Warriors to the legacy of Marcus Mariota and many other Oregon players who came to the University of Oregon from Hawaii.

Team captains for Oregon and Hawaii exchanged leis before the coin toss, but after that, the Ducks got serious, racing to a convincing 34-3 halftime lead and ending with a 55-10 spanking that was not as close as the final score indicated. Hawaii is a Mountain West Conference ball club with sparse talent and nowhere near the speed they needed to keep up with the Ducks, who improved statistically from Week 2's 38-30 win over Texas Tech.

Coach Dan Lanning endured 14 penalties when the Ducks played Texas Tech and it looked like there was relief in sight after the first quarter Saturday against Hawaii — the Ducks had no penalties, ran up 105 yards rushing, 115 yards passing and scored on all four of their drives: three touchdowns and a field goal.

Playing inferior teams and racing to what appears to be easy scores, it is predictable to lose the sharp edge a team had at the beginning of the game, and this was true for the Ducks Saturday. In the second quarter, the offense was penalized twice on one drive, bringing it to a stop, forcing a field goal and the defense picked up two 15-yard personal fouls and an offsides on an errant field goal try that allowed another kick, which was good — not the best thing for coach Lanning’s mood going into halftime.

Because of the advantages in size, speed, and every other resource Lanning enjoys, the Ducks concluded their nonconference schedule without a clear picture of how they rank as a football team. Wins over the lower-level talent of Portland State and Hawaii don’t prove a lot, and the Ducks might be in for shocks and surprises with the likes of Colorado and the rest of their Pac-12 Conference opponents coming up.

Quarterback Bo Nix was pretty good, completing 21-of-27 throws (78%) for 247 yards and three scores, the first on the second play of the game: 49 yards (54 in the air) to Tez Johnson. Backup quarterback Ty Thompson had some quality playing time and had his best passing performance, hitting 5-of-7 throws for 102 yards and a 52-yard touchdown to Traeshon Holden in the fourth quarter.

Dominant win for Ducks but penalty problems linger

Lanning entered the game with a firm desire to cut down what has become a Duck bug-a-boo: penalties and their disruption to his offense and defense. Oregon had 14 penalties (accepted) for 124 yards against Texas Tech and against Hawaii piled up five in the first half for 40 yards (not to include any yardage lost on a positive play) and four more in the second half for a 76-yard game total — too much against a more competitive team.

Penalties add up and aid the opponent, stopping offensive drives and sustaining opponents’ offensive drives: the Ducks allowed six first downs on penalties against Texas Tech and four for Hawaii. Obviously, more discipline to be developed in this area.

The offense had two ineligible downfield penalties by the same player on run-pass option plays — it can be difficult for linemen who are blocking at the line of scrimmage for what has been called as a run play. If the quarterback sees linebackers reacting to the run, he will pull the ball and pass to a receiver behind the linebackers. The pressure is on the offensive linemen to know where they are — if they drive their man past the scrimmage line, they must stop no further than three yards downfield; otherwise, they may be illegally downfield if the running play turns into a pass. It is difficult, especially with inexperienced linemen to do this; the Ducks have a totally new starting offensive line from last year, which puts pressure for quicker progress up front.

Improvements on defense

After looking unorganized and playing sloppy defense against the Red Raiders, Lanning saw definite improvement with the overall defensive play against the Rainbow Warriors. The Ducks tackled well throughout the game, pursued to the ball as a unit, and fixed what was spotty edge play last week. The defensive ends were noticeably concentrating on establishing a strong, (but not out-of-control), outside-in leverage to the offensive formation and when the defensive ends were sent on a rush inside the offensive tackle, the Ducks had an interior lineman loop outside to take over the edge responsibilities. It will be much more difficult and important to maintain the edge against the superior speed of Colorado.

It was obvious the coaches stressed this in practice based on the game performance, but it came against an opponent without much speed or weapons to put real pressure on the Ducks. The Buffaloes have a bunch of blazers the likes of which Oregon has not yet faced. Duck defensive players must elevate their execution, especially tackling in the open field.

The secondary played fairly well against slow receivers and a quarterback who had an erratic arm, gaining only 142 yards on 28 completions-of-44 attempts. Colorado’s coach Deon “Prime Time” Sanders’ favorite son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, has as much speed to throw to as any premier passing team in the Pac-12 (think USC and Washington).

Oregon’s pass coverage has often been man-to-man and the linebackers have shown speed to cover, but the Buffaloes can roam a lot faster. Oregon defensive backs are often aligned on the outside shoulder of their receiver in man coverage, and fast receivers will be able to beat them inside on post and inside routes over the middle. Look to see how the defensive backs line up to Colorado’s offensive formations.

The Ducks are blitzing more than I’ve seen in several years, and part of the reason might be due to the absence of an inside pass rush from the front four and weakness in zone coverage by corners and safeties. The Ducks were able to garner four sacks against Texas Tech, but only two against Hawaii.

The Rainbow Warriors could only scratch out 59 yards on 19 rushes and 210 yards total offense, while the Ducks rolled up 345 in the first half, and then let up on the gas in the second half, finishing with 560 yards in total offense. The difference in yards gained truly spoke to the talent difference between the two teams.

The Duck offense had no turnovers but three penalties while the defense was penalized six times. There were a couple of after-the-whistle calls against the defense; “totally preventable” according to Lanning, who will most assuredly harp on that in practice this week. After the game, he told the press the team had worked hard on cutting penalties all week and will continue to do so, but if players persist in drawing flags, they will be replaced by those who don’t.

Saturday's Pac-12 opener against Colorado will be big

Shedeur Sanders drove the Buffaloes 98 yards in the final two minutes against Colorado State for a touchdown and two-point conversion to push the game into overtime. The Buffaloes prevailed in double-OT, 43-35, with Sanders completing 38-of-47 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns and his first interception of the season. Oregon’s Nix has thrown eight touchdown passes and is averaging 298 yards per game through the air while leading an offense averaging 58 points per game. These two are among the nation’s leaders in passing, making for an entertaining game at Autzen Stadium come Saturday.

