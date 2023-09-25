After Further Review: Oregon football's disciplined play downs Deion Sanders' Colorado

Autzen Stadium was a packed house with the sixth-largest crowd: 59,889 frenzied fans salivating at the prospect of an exciting matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the explosive Colorado Buffaloes, coached by the most interesting college coach in the game, Prime Time Deion Sanders.

Coach Sanders had pushed his team to a 3-0 record where most scribes had him 0-3 before the season. He’ll be back at the drawing board after his young Buffs were totally stymied in all phases of the game, losing 42-6 to the Ducks. Colorado came to Eugene last in the Pac-12 in defense and stayed there, and offensively unable to protect their quarterback with enough time to get passes off, the high-scoring offense was held scoreless until the last three minutes against reserve defenders.

Autzen Stadium is reflected in Deion Sanders' sunglasses as he leaves the field at the half with Oregon up at the half 35-0 over Colorado in Eugene Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Colorado no match for Oregon football

The Buffaloes’ coach’s son, Shedeur, entered the game ranking No. 2 among the nation’s quarterbacks with 417 yards per game, an exceptional 79% completion rate, and seven touchdown passes. Alas for Shedeur, Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s defense played their best complete game in years, limiting the talented quarterback to only 159 yards on 23 completions of 33 attempts. The Duck secondary limited the Buffs’ longest catch to a mere 21 yards and tackled convincingly — physically and effectively throughout the entire contest.

In retrospect, the Ducks won because they could run the ball and Colorado couldn’t — 240 yards to 40, and their defense totally dominated what was an explosive offense, allowing only 13 first downs, while Oregon had 30. Lanning unleashed a crushing pass rush that limited Sanders the time he needed to find open receivers. The Ducks had seven sacks and continually forced Sanders to run for his life, limiting many third-down conversions (5-of-14) to low-percentage long-yardage situations on their own side of the 50-yard line.

The Ducks lead the Pac-12 and were No. 16 in the country in passing defense at 159 yards allowed per game and gave up only the same against a better passing team than they faced the first three weeks. Coach Prime looked distraught as he watched his offensive line get run over by a pack of hungry Ducks. The Buffs have outstanding skill players, but their offensive line performed no better than a lower-level college team. Coach Sanders still has some recruiting to do.

Lanning said after the game that because Colorado had not run the ball effectively this season, the Ducks would blitz more. It was obvious it impacted Sanders, who did not have the time to spot alternate receivers from those who were covered. There were at least 19 situations (out of 58 plays) where Oregon brought more than four on the rush and several times six, which is significant — the secondary hasn’t been known for consistently tight coverage lately, a necessity if you’re blitzing defensive backs or linebackers.

Fans who have long been frustrated by corners beaten deep or committing foolish pass interference penalties had to be thrilled by their performance on Saturday. There were several instances of defensive backs tipping or ripping the ball away from a receiver who thought he had a big gain down the sideline or over the middle. The coaches have done a good job of getting the defenders to get their heads around looking for the ball, allowing them an opportunity of knocking the ball away from the receiver and avoiding interference penalties. Khyree Jackson did a great job getting his hands on several deep passes and many Colorado receivers were immediately downed after receiving a pass, prompting the television commentator to remark the Ducks were “tackling the catch.”

Skydivers with the U.S. Navy descend on Autzen Stadium before the Oregon Colorado game in Eugene Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

A Hollywood vibe at Autzen Stadium

Ninety minutes before the game, you could see why Colorado is good at passing and catching the football: receivers were scattered all over the field, working fundamental throwing and catching drills. Sanders did a variety of stretching and movement drills prior to throwing 50-yard lob passes from the middle of the field into the corner of each end zone. Each pass was a soaring, high-arching beauty. He did a lot of work on quick release drills and the receivers practiced catching bad passes from several designated bad-pass coaches.

More than an hour before kickoff, coach Sanders came out of the dressing room, surrounded by his posse, several press, and photographers, and very slowly walked down the south sideline. He made a right at the far end zone and made his way, again, very slowly, down the end zone back line to a point in front of the student section, a mass of yellow T-shirts. As he did so, there was a growing chorus of boos from the students who were manifesting Oregon’s shoddy tradition of poor sportsmanship toward the visitors. It was surreal — Sanders then made his way to the middle of the field where he was surrounded by more paparazzi and police, embracing Phil Knight in a long moment — it was like Autzen Stadium had become Hollywood.

Oregon students cheer during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host Colorado in the Pac-12 opener Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

With 50 minutes left in warm ups, the Buffaloes came out, the rule being they had their side of the 40-yard line to do their thing. Only problem? Oregon’s punters had the same 40-yard line going the other way to practice their kicks. So, the Oregon players squeezed in between Colorado’s players, kicking the other way, while two referees stood by, fortified by law enforcement. When you think about it, it was sad and ridiculous: clearly an example of hype that put this game way beyond the importance it was. After all, the Ducks were favored by three or four touchdowns, for heaven’s sake.

A civil contest after much hullabaloo

Finally, the game commenced, and it was time for the adults to show up. For all the hullabaloo before the game, and 21 penalties between the two teams, the game was a civil contest. There was little observable trash talking between players of both teams and it turned out they didn’t need police on the field after all. It was a relief. In the past, the Ducks have demonstrated their share of insult talking, which seems to be inherent in the “now” generation. It was obvious both coaches had instilled discipline in their players. And it showed. Something to be proud of, and surprising, given the breathless hype the media lathered on before game time.

The key play in the game came after the Ducks raced to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. After going for two on a play that had no chance of success and going three-and-out their next possession, Lanning called for a fake punt from his own 17-yard line, an 18-yard run by 6-5, 305-pound defensive lineman Casey Rogers while the punter, Ross James, leaped high in the air, faking a bad snap by the center. The play worked because it was a complete surprise — the first fake punt Oregon has run in many years and it came from deep in Duck territory. It was a strategic move by Lanning as it came after the Duck offense had stumbled from their high-energy start and Colorado was going to be afforded prime, if you pardon the expression, field position.

Oregon running back Noah Whittington celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host Colorado in the Pac-12 opener Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Much of the Ducks’ rushing total was based on Bucky Irving (89 yards), Jordan James (54 yards) and Noah Whittington (45 yards) breaking tackles while the offensive line did an impressive job opening holes where the backs could squeeze through. There are still too many procedure penalties that occur because of poor concentration.

Quarterback Bo Nix suffered his first interception of the year when he underthrew a deep ball down the left sideline. The stat guys called it the first turnover of the year for the Ducks, which it actually isn't — the offense turned the ball over on downs against Texas Tech in the season’s second game and that should count as a turnover, just like a fumble or interception.

In the end, the Oregon secondary pursued to the ball as if they were possessed, which, if you asked Lanning, is the way to play defense. The Ducks played a disciplined, aggressive game — their best tackling by far, and the offensive line blocked the Buffs into oblivion. Coach Sanders will need more time to develop the Buffs’ physical prowess for the battle in the trenches if he is to be successful, which, based on his resume so far, he will probably do.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix drops back to pass during the first quarter against Colorado in Eugene Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Still work to be done for Oregon

There’s still work to be done. Lanning observed after the game the team needs to concentrate solely on their game and their improvement. To the Buffs’ dismay, the shellacking resulted in a harsh lesson in reality. They are a much better team than last year, but Sanders will need more time and a couple of years of recruiting before he can have the success he had at Jackson State last year.

Lanning said the Ducks had a lot to improve on after their narrow 38-30 win over Texas Tech, their only road game so far. This week’s game will be at Stanford, another team facing a rebuilding year. The Ducks chalked up 80 yards on 9 (accepted) penalties against Colorado. It is absolutely necessary Oregon eliminate penalties; they can be a great upset equalizer in a road game you’re favored to win.

After playing at Oregon, Ken Woody coached college football for 18 years as an assistant at Oregon, Washington, Utah State and Washington State and as a head coach at Whitman College and Washington University-St. Louis. He has been a commentator on Oregon football on Fox, Prime Sports Northwest and KCPQ. He conducts a free, weekly coaching clinic at the 6th Street Grill every Wednesday at 6 p.m. during the season. Plays from Oregon games are analyzed, there are scouting reports for opponents, and highlights from referees; all to learn about football and understand why the Ducks win or lose.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon football's disciplined play downs Deion Sanders' Colorado