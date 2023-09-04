After Further Review: Oregon football win over PSU offers progress report on key positions

A pack of defenders bring down Portland State running back Quincy Craig as the Oregon Ducks host Portland State in the Ducks’ season opener Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, along with 45,723 fans, breathlessly anticipated his second year as the Ducks opened their last season in the Pac-12 against underdog Portland State, a better choice for an opener than last year’s trainwreck against national champion Georgia. The end result was an 81-7 shellacking that was mostly well executed, with only two penalties, no turnovers and scores on 12-of-13 possessions.

The Oregon Duck did a total of 546 pushups, one for each successive point scored by Oregon’s high-powered offense, instigating discussions about running up the score in an unevenly matched football game.

The Vikings, struggling in the Big Sky Conference, are not predicted to be a factor in their league, but were up to Pac-12 snuff in the first quarter, scoring on their second drive of the game to make the score 8-7 Oregon. From then on, the game was no contest. After gaining 147 yards in the first half (99 on the ground in the first quarter), largely on the legs of quarterback Dante Chachere, the Vikings were nullified thereafter: limited to 36 yards rushing, 17 passing, and one first down in the second half.

Portland State head coach Bruce Barnum told reporters he “lost seven guys in the fourth quarter last year when we played Washington,” alluding to the physical differences between his players and the Huskies. Barnum revealed a master plan for the Duck game where he would pull his starters in the fourth quarter if the Vikings fell behind by five touchdowns.

The Ducks had a six-touchdown lead at halftime and 60-point lead at the end of the third quarter. From the press box, it appeared Barnum and the Vikings escaped the slaughter with minimum casualties.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix looks to pass as the Oregon Ducks host Portland State in the Ducks’ season opener Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

The Ducks were vastly superior in speed, size, strength and athleticism. As a result, the Vikings rarely put Oregon off balance. Quarterback Bo Nix, the Heisman driver of what looks to be an explosive offense, completed 23-of-27 passes (86%) for 287 yards and three scores. Behind an offensive line that is replacing all of last year’s starters, Nix never had any pressure to deal with and he did not rush the ball once, quite a change from last year when he scored 14 touchdowns running the ball. His footwork and throwing motion is superb, and he is remarkably accurate throwing on the run, both to his left and right.

Fans got a gander at backup quarterback Ty Thompson who hit 7-of-8 passes for 81 yards and one score and looked to be much more confident and comfortable in the driver’s seat than last season when he didn’t look enthused to be on the field. In the past three years, Oregon has struggled to establish an effective backup quarterback and it appears Thompson has built on his previous frustrations and grown under the tutelage of new quarterback coach Will Stein.

Lanning has a nice stable of running backs with veterans Bucky Irving (119 yards gained), Jordan James (86), and freshmen Dante Dowdell (55), and Jayden Limar (51) leading the way. Noah Whittington, who started last year, did not play and Lanning refused to comment why.

The offensive line looks quicker and more athletic than last year’s group that allowed only five sacks the entire season. It will be interesting to see how this new lineup does next week against Texas Tech who will field superior athletes to those Oregon faced Saturday.

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi rallies the defense as the Oregon Ducks host Portland State in the Ducks’ season opener Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

How is Oregon's defense progressing?

Last season Oregon and USC were two of the worst tackling teams in the Pac-12 despite their highly ranked recruiting classes. With the exception of their hard-fought win over Utah last season, the Ducks’ defense was hampered by poor tackling and ineffective pass defense (102nd in the nation). Former Oregon head coach Mike Bellotti commented that in the Ducks’ disastrous losses to rivals Washington and Oregon State, coaches and players could not come up with answers against offenses that were one dimensional (Oregon State running the ball, Washington passing).

Lanning is aware of this challenge: “I think that’s one of the things that we’ve shown our players,” he said. “There are more missed tackles in college football in week one because of the long vacancy between games.” The hope is that Lanning’s experience coaching defense at Georgia will blossom in Eugene. Texas Tech will provide an opportunity to show improvement in this area, vital in establishing Oregon as a legitimate contender, not just a flashy pretender.

There were several missed tackles, some by holdover members of last year’s defense, but not to the degree of “awful.” The Vikings played the first quarter tough, rushing for 99 yards - a big number for a lower division team against an alleged Pac-12 contender. There were also some questions about how Oregon’s defense was lining up against PSU: there appeared to be alignment issues where the defensive front was not able to cover all gaps. In one instance, Portland State lined up with an unbalanced line to the left with three wide receivers lined up the same direction. The Duck front did not adjust and PSU, unfortunately for them, ran to the right side which was overloaded by defenders. Lucky break for Oregon; had the Vikings run to the side of their advantage, (Oregon’s disadvantage), they would have had a big gain, and possible score. And oh, yes, the Duck defense only had 10 men on the field.

The Ducks managed only 18 sacks last season, their lowest total in three decades. Portland State was never able to muster a passing game that gave Oregon an opportunity to show that their pass rush has improved. The Duck secondary looked out of alignment several times in the first half, but again, PSU lacked the speed and athleticism to take advantage of any mistakes in that area.

Oregon's kicking game

The kicking game has languished the past several years for Oregon. Gone are the days when special teams were “special,” featuring breakaway kick returners and outstanding punters. There appears to be bright promise this season with the highly regarded speedster Tez Johnson, eschewing the routine fair catch and breaking a kick return. The Ducks were eighth in the Pac-12 in kickoff returns and 10th in punt returns last season.

It’s not all on the return men, as the hold-up and blocking has not been as competitive as the opponents who are busting downfield to cover. In this game the punt return blockers started slow but improved as the game wore on - Johnson, an outstanding wide receiver, was electric, returning five of PSU’s nine punts for an average of 7 yards, a game total of 34 yards and a long return of 16 yards. He has the speed to break a long return and is reliable in handling the ball. Oregon was only forced to punt once and Ross James boomed a 58-yarder. More of that and Lanning has a weapon that will bolster his defense.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks warm up to host Portland State in the Ducks’ season opener Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

'Learning opportunities'

As coach Lanning refers to them, "learning opportunities" represent weaknesses that must be improved to be competitive and win games against tough opponents. The Ducks were very efficient in three areas the coach always stresses: penalties (only two for 20 yards - a remarkable achievement for an offense with all new starters on the line); turnovers (none); and “finishing.” The defense did not allow a score after the first quarter and the offense was only forced to punt once.

Although Portland State did not have the talent and muscle necessary to make this game competitive, there is evidence that a few concerns may not actually be issues this season. Losing highly regarded offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to Arizona State will not be a problem as Stein displayed creativity in play calling, utilizing varied formations and mixing a rich blend of speedy receivers and tough running backs with the leadership and Heisman worthy skills of Nix to run up 348 yards rushing and 381 yards passing for a whopping 729 yards - nearly a half-mile of total offense.

The Ducks will go on the road to dry, dusty Lubbock, Texas, and a meeting with Texas Tech, who happens to be starting Tyler Shough, a former Oregon Duck, at quarterback. If you caught their bowl game win against Mississippi, Shough was a dynamic option quarterback and excellent passer fortified by physical, fast running backs and receivers. Texas Tech’s offense plays fast, but stumbled in their opener at Wyoming, losing 35-33 in double overtime. The Red Raiders play tough defense and will be able to pressure Nix, cover receivers and buck up against the Duck offensive line far beyond what Portland State could muster.

The game is critical, much like the BYU game last year. I thought if the Ducks could knock off both BYU and Washington State, they would be capable of winning 10 or more games. Lose, and it would be more like eight wins. It seems the same this year: beat a tough team, especially in a hostile environment, and the Ducks could win 10. Lose, and it might be difficult to win eight, especially with road games at Utah and Washington and home games against ranked USC and Oregon State.

After playing at Oregon, Ken Woody coached college football for 18 years as an assistant at Oregon, Washington, Utah State and Washington State and as a head coach at Whitman College and Washington University-St. Louis. He has been a commentator on Oregon football on Fox, Prime Sports Northwest and KCPQ. He conducts a free, weekly coaching clinic at the 6th Street Grill every Wednesday at 6 p.m. during the season. Plays from Oregon games are analyzed, there are scouting reports for opponents, and highlights from referees; all to learn about football and understand why the Ducks win or lose.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon football win over PSU offers progress report on key positions