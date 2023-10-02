After Further Review: Oregon football rises to beat Stanford after sleepwalking start

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, backed by nervous Duck fans who made the trip south to the Bay Area, settled his nationally ninth-ranked team down after Stanford slugged their way to a 6-0 lead in the first half. The Cardinal, in the midst of a re-do of their program, kept the football to themselves, gaining 102 yards and eight first downs on 26 plays in the first quarter, while limiting the Ducks to three plays, six yards and no first downs. Some lemon and green faltered and it was time to get their act together. Oregon finally did it in impressive fashion: bludgeoning Stanford’s offense and ripping holes in their defense for an impressive 42-6 win before 32,160 sun-kissed attendees.

Oregon fans who have long suffered disappointing losses to Stanford likely furrowed their brows as they watched the Ducks sleepwalk through the first period in Palo Alto. This year was going to be different, however, as the offense finally got momentum under the direction of quarterback Bo Nix, who completed 27 passes in 32 attempts to eight different receivers for four touchdowns. When the smoke cleared, Oregon had 508 yards of offense, Stanford had 222 and over the entire game, was only able to sniff the Duck’s end zone, from no closer than the 19-yard line.

Nix appeared out of sorts in the first half, underthrowing a couple of passes and not looking like he was in rhythm, which can also be dependent on the formations and plays the offensive coordinator signals in. Although the Ducks had only a 14-6 lead at halftime, Nix finished the second quarter completing 11-of-13 passes and leading the offense to two touchdowns and 12 first downs. It looked promising for the noisy Duck fans who made the trek to the Farm as Stanford’s ground game had been brought under control and the Cardinal was forced to go for field goals after drives of 17 and 13 plays, respectively.

Oregon's Camden Lewis struggles

Oregon’s place kicker, Camden Lewis, came into the game as one of the leading kickers in the Pac-12. He consistently kicks off into the end zone, which denies a return and is a field position bonus for the defense. However, his game-opening kickoff went out of bounds, which gave Stanford 10 extra yards of field position and sent a shiver down the spines of those who follow the kicking game and believe in bad luck. It was not going to be his day. Later, he kicked one more out of bounds.

On the last play of the half, running back Bucky Irving dashed for an 11-yard gain and wisely downed himself in the middle of the field to stop the clock on the Cardinal 25-yard line with only one second left. It was a thoughtful gift to Lewis for a better field goal shot that would extend the Ducks’ 14-6 lead.

Oregon called a time out, then Stanford called a time out, and after that, Stanford got a five-yard penalty for delay of game. The ball was then snapped as a whistle blew, halting the play. Although it didn’t stop Lewis from going ahead and kicking the ball — wide right, his second miss of the season. No sweat, it didn’t count: the refs ruled no play and the ball was moved five yards closer to the goal posts. On the next and last play, Lewis hawked an ugly rotator wide to the right and the lads headed for the locker room a bit frustrated for losing “sure thing” points that might be needed in the second half.

After rocky start, Ducks show disciplined play in second half

For the Ducks, whatever the coaches said to the team in the locker room, the second half was an impressive demonstration of disciplined play on both sides of the ball. The defense dominated, limiting Stanford to 98 yards and four first downs, forcing three straight fourth-down turnovers and no points on the Cardinal’s last drives of the game. Lanning was pleased to see the pass rush that was so ferocious against Colorado showed up again against Stanford — the Ducks scored five sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and hustled and pursued ball carriers with aggressive tackling. Last year Oregon mustered a decade-low 18 sacks in the season but have already reached that mark in only five games this year.

The defense truly held Oregon in the game long enough for the offense to get untracked. The Ducks rushed for 208 yards and passed for 298; pretty good after being held to six yards and only three plays in the first quarter.

Ranked a disappointing 122nd in the nation in penalties (8.5- 75 yards per game), coach Lanning had stressed more discipline in avoiding penalties and the results were a rousing success: the zebras only called two penalties for 20 yards, although he will note they were major penalties which allowed automatic first downs to the opponent.

Some fans hoping for a punt return were again disappointed. Prior to this game, Stanford showed shoddy punt cover and if the Ducks would do a good job of holding up the covering players, a big gain could be had. Saturday, twice the stage was set and the return man had 5-10 yards open space to begin his return, if only he didn’t fair-catch the football.

For all the aggressive nature of Oregon football right now, it is a shame that it seems there is no apparent interest in establishing Tez Johnson or anyone else as an explosive punt returner. The kickoff fair catch rule has practically eliminated kickoff returns and everyone on the field anticipates the next kick will be another fair catch and lets up trying to block their man just as the cover guys also lose a little fire in their steps.

This also seems to be the case in punt coverage. It would be nice to see more effort slowing covering defenders and checking to see if you need to fair catch before you signal one. Committing to develop some explosiveness in the kicking game could be a difference in the road ahead.

Oregon will face tough Pac-12 opponents in weeks ahead

The Ducks find themselves 5-0, ranked in the top-ten, yet there still might be doubt as to how they will fare against the heavyweight teams still remaining on the schedule. Looking at the combined won-loss records of the five teams Oregon has defeated this season, the mark is 10-16, while the record for the seven remaining teams is an impressive 26-8, with hapless Arizona State suffering four of those losses.

There are still four undefeated teams left in the Pac-12, three of them Northwest rivals, and with Oregon State suffering one narrow loss to Washington State, there will be some cannibalizing ahead, kind of like the “over-the-top battle royals” they used to have in tag-team professional wrestling.

Those wrestling matches may have been fixed, but Lanning’s next matchup against the Huskies in Seattle is shaping up to be one the Ducks' biggest of the season. Many say Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. is the top quarterback in the country and his Dawgs average 46 points per game. They too, may be wondering just how good they are: the five teams they’ve defeated have also been on the mediocre side. Both teams have byes this week and should be at full strength for the contest.

Husky Stadium is every bit as tough a place for a visiting team to win as Autzen Stadium. Lanning made several critical game decisions that cost him a win against Washington last season: an ill-timed onsides-kickoff, a bumbled goal line trick that resulted in the Ducks’ only lost fumble of the season, and a “go for it” fourth down conversion that failed with the ball on his own 34-yard line, tied score, prime field goal position and only 1:29 left in the game. Yes, for some Duck fans, those details still burn in the memories of a game that went off the rails at Autzen Stadium.

This year, the Ducks have a much better defense, but have not faced a quality offense like the Huskies who are averaging 46 points per-game. The Ducks, behind the leadership of Nix, are averaging 52 points per game. It’s likely the outcome will be high scoring, but not to the level each team has experienced so far this season.

You can bet Nix will be ready for this one. Maybe a Heisman will be on the line. For coach Lanning, the game represents “learning opportunities” that offer redemption as well.

After playing at Oregon, Ken Woody coached college football for 18 years as an assistant at Oregon, Washington, Utah State and Washington State and as a head coach at Whitman College and Washington University-St. Louis. He has been a commentator on Oregon football on Fox, Prime Sports Northwest and KCPQ. He conducts a free, weekly coaching clinic at the 6th Street Grill every Wednesday at 6 p.m. during the season. Plays from Oregon games are analyzed, there are scouting reports for opponents, and highlights from referees; all to learn about football and understand why the Ducks win or lose.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon Ducks football rises to beat Stanford after sleepwalking start