After Further Review: Oregon football doomed by reckless decisions in loss to Washington

For the second straight year, to the delight of a packed stadium of Washington fans, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning made three decisions to “go for it,” and the resulting failures gifted the Dawgs with three turnovers on downs that spelled disaster for the Ducks on Saturday in Seattle. Coaching decisions cost the Ducks six points on the scoreboard and gave the Huskies a short field to score their winning points in the last minute, 36-33, a bitter defeat to the new big brother in the Pacific Northwest.

Don’t leave easy points on the field

The TV commentators lauded Lanning for his “aggressive” play calling in forgoing two chip shot field goals deep inside the red zone and a questionable fourth-down try with 2:11 left in the game that failed at the UW 47-yard line — eerily similar to his decision to “go for it” in last year’s three-point loss to Washington. The Huskies needed just 33 seconds to score a touchdown on a short field: 53 yards in only two plays. Ross James, the Ducks’ punter, spends a lot of time practicing kicks out of bounds inside the red zone and even if he had kicked it through the end zone Washington would have had to go 80 yards for the go-ahead score instead of 53. Oregon’s defense deserved all the field position they could get and had forced two punts and a goal line stand on the Huskies’ three previous possessions before Oregon’s turnover on downs.

Of course, most of the commentators were former players, not coaches, most of whom would say “take the points, you might need them,” which would have been the correct call in this game. By passing up two easy field goals, the Ducks lost a game they should have won, 39-36.

The coach might reflect on the “go for it” decision strategy held by Hall of Fame coach John Madden, who said he didn’t care where the ball was, even the one-yard line. Unless the game depended on “going for it,” he would take the field goal every time — because you shouldn’t leave easy points on the field.

Lanning said at halftime the Ducks came to Seattle to compete and be aggressive — that is their mind set, and he showed that again in the third quarter. Looking at the scoreboard, you will notice there is no place for “aggressiveness” to count as points. Ironically, Lanning suffered a similar fate as did Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith who did the same thing last year in passing up two easy field goals in the first half of their game in Seattle, leading to the same result for his Beavers as was experienced by Lanning’s Ducks.

Ducks’ aggressive nature overcame good sense

The Dawgs' signal caller, Michael Penix Jr., was brilliant, a true Heisman contender, but the Ducks’ Bo Nix was equally brilliant. What Penix has going for him is a stable of wide receivers and tight ends who could beat any Oregon defensive back charged with covering them man-to-man. Penix finished the game 22-of-37 for 302 yards and four touchdowns, the last one with 1:38 left in the game that wiped out a 33-29 Duck lead. Nix was 33-of-44 for 337 yards and two touchdowns and drove his offense 50 yards in the last 1:38 of the game for a last-gasp 43-yard field goal try by Camden Lewis that just slipped outside the right upright that would have forced overtime.

Penix almost played a perfect first half, but had a pass intercepted by Jahlil Florence at the Oregon 49-yard line with 56 seconds left on the clock. Nix completed passes of 11 and 22 yards and Bucky Irving rushed for 11 and the Ducks were poised on the Husky 10-yard line. Oregon had two timeouts left and probably should have used one of them before Nix moved the offense down inside the red zone. There was some confusion and the play calling was not creative in the red zone — perhaps a lack of focus and confidence. The Ducks’ aggressive nature overcame good sense.

Oregon’s front seven put a good rush on Penix in the early stages of the game, but could only sack him once after getting 12 in the previous two games. Washington’s offensive line was outgunned much of the time, but held together long enough to give their quarterback time to get the ball downfield. Oregon’s defensive linemen tipped several passes and the tackling was spotty at times — the Huskies have skill players who were hard to corral.

The secondary battled the best group of receivers in the Pac-12 and held Washington to almost 200 fewer yards passing than their average. If there was one weakness, it had to be the play of the safeties who were beaten or failed to help their corners on deep passes that they broke late on or took poor angles to the ball. There were two plays that could have been interceptions if the safety knew where the ball was.

The Ducks’ offensive line had success up front, allowing one sack and pounding out over 200 yards on the ground. Irving rushed for 127 yards, much of it breaking tackles on runs inside. For some reason, Oregon could not gain much with their usual outside game and Nix did not have a lot of passes called vertically until the second half. Oregon outgained the Huskies 541 yards on 84 plays to 415 yards on 61 attempts.

Oregon repeats mistakes from last year's showdown with Huskies

Oregon has played good football in the second half of their games so far this season, but suffered a three-and-out their first possession in the third quarter in which they had a first down wiped out by a holding penalty. After their punt, Oregon took another penalty on pass interference and the Ducks lost their two starting cornerbacks on the same play. Penix followed up, beating the backup corner for a touchdown and a 29-18 lead. The Ducks’ defense stiffened and forced two three-and-outs and had a magnificent goal line stand where Oregon stopped Washington cold on three runs from inside the two-yard line. If only Lanning had taken field goals prior, the Ducks would have had a 39-29 lead at that point.

In last year’s game against the Huskies in Eugene, Lanning decided to “go for it” with the ball on his own 33-yard line, the score tied and only 1:26 left in the game. At the time, the coach explained they “went for it,” because they thought they could make the first down and win the game, a tall order with deadly odds. The Ducks’ fourth-down play was stuffed, just like it was Saturday, and the Huskies kicked a field goal with only fifty-one seconds left in the game for the win.

It's a bitter pill to swallow when you lose to your rivals in games soiled by questionable decision making, especially in situations that might require a coach to consider a decision that runs against his nature, but is nevertheless sensible. Sometimes you have to be willing to invest in a decision that might draw the scorn of witless former players who have never had to take responsibility for losing a game you should have won. Sometimes, it seems the ghosts of Mario Cristobal’s and Mark Helfrich’s game management still haunts the Oregon Ducks — there should be no shame in winning a game by passing up an opportunity of showing how aggressive or powerful you want to be — as Rick Neuheisel once mocked Oregon after a Cotton Bowl victory: “just win baby.”

The Ducks must shake off the psychological malaise coming from this devastating loss. They still have every team they need to defeat to make the conference playoff on their schedule, though the margin of error is less. The next opponent is Washington State, which was crushed by the most improved team in the Pac-12, Arizona, 44-6. Before that game, the Cougars were called the most improved team in the Pac-12. The Ducks have more good players than WSU, but they, and their coach, need to bring their A game to avoid a catastrophe.

After playing at Oregon, Ken Woody coached college football for 18 years as an assistant at Oregon, Washington, Utah State and Washington State and as a head coach at Whitman College and Washington University-St. Louis. He has been a commentator on Oregon football on Fox, Prime Sports Northwest and KCPQ. He conducts a free, weekly coaching clinic at the 6th Street Grill every Wednesday at 6 p.m. during the season. Plays from Oregon games are analyzed, there are scouting reports for opponents, and highlights from referees; all to learn about football and understand why the Ducks win or lose.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon football doomed by reckless decisions in loss to Washington