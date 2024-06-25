Further reports emerge of Barcelona returning to 1:1 salary limit situation – uncertainty continues

The reports coming out of the Catalan media about Barcelona’s financial situation are conflicting, but with just five days to go before the accounts for the 2023-24 season are closed, uncertainty reigns. The Blaugrana are hoping to return to within their salary limit, and thus escape having restrictions on how much they can spend on signings, but some say that is close.

The latest from MD is that they are close to being able to spend what they bring in this summer, and thus would not be in excess of their salary limit. Their information is that Barcelona are close to re-selling 15% of Barca Vision that belonged to Libero, and was unpaid for, and are also on the verge of signing a new long-term sponsorship agreement with Nike. That would in theory allow them to sign without having to make a major sale this summer.

Barcelona are one step away from returning to the 1:1 rule and hope to announce it on Thursday. @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 25, 2024

However the same article also mentions that ‘other financial experts’ say that the club needs to find a way to bring in €60m before the end of the month to compensate for the non-payment of Barca Vision. This Thursday a board meeting is scheduled, and more clarity on the situation could come after that.

What is certain is that Sporting Director Deco does not appear to be bidding for players currently, which could well be circumstancial, but would suggest that a degree of uncertainty remains over the financial situation. At the start of the year it was spoken about as a necessity to make one or more big sales, but at least publicly, that’s a line that has been rejected by the club.