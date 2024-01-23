Furphy scores 23 as Kansas bounces back at home with win over Cincinnati

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas was able to bounce back after their loss to West Virginia with a win at home over Cincinnati on Monday night.

It was a career day for for freshman guard Johnny Furphy, who put up a career-high 23 points and 11 rebounds, securing a double-double.

Kansas opened the first half with a 19-7 lead but the Bearcats reeled off a 12-3 to get back within one. They went into the half tied at 35.

An 8-1 run in the middle of the second half put Kansas up by eight points but Cincy continued to stick around.

The Jayhawks gathered some breathing room after a Furphy three with 2:03 left in regulation put Kansas back up by 10 points.

That paced Kansas the rest of the way as they sealed the 74-69 win at the free-throw line.

Kevin McCullar Jr. added 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals, filling up the stat sheet. four of the five Kansas starters were in double figures.

The win puts Kansas at 16-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12.

They go on the road to face Iowa State on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

