Furman trounces Point University 64-7

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Darrien Grainger threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, Travis Blackshear had a 49-yard pick-6 and Furman held NAIA-member Point University to 91 total yards in a 64-7 win on Saturday.

The Paladins (8-4, 5-1 Southern Conference) will learn their FCS playoff postseason fate on Sunday.

The Skyhawks gained 1 rushing yard in 35 attempts against a defense that forced three turnovers.

Grainger's 9-yard TD run capped the opening drive and he hit Ryan DeLuca on a 19-yard TD pass on Furman's next possession. After Blackshear's interception return, two field goals by Grayson Atkins and two rushing TDS, the Paladins led 43-7 at halftime.

Devin Wynn, Wayne Anderson, Hamp Sission, Dominic Roberto and Jack Hardin each ran for TDs for Furman, whose ground game accounted for 317 of 435 yards offense.