Furman paces Captains' offensive surge toward 9-6 win

Apr. 20—Nate Furman and the Captains faced a four-run deficit after one inning against visiting Lansing on April 20 but bounced back in a big way from there.

Furman had a two-run single in the second and a three-run home run in the third as Lake County surged past the Lugnuts, 9-6.

The leadoff man finished the night 3-for-4 with two runs and five RBI to raise his average to .286.

Justin Boyd contributed a single, a walk a steal and two runs for the Captains (6-7), and C.J. Kayfus went 3-for-5 with an RBI.

Zach Jacobs (2-0) got the win, scattering six hits and two runs over 4 1/3 innings of relief. He walked two and struck out four.

Alaska Abney tossed two shutout innings in relief, with four strikeouts.

The teams conclude their weeklong series at 1 p.m. April 21. The Captains will head to West Michigan next week.