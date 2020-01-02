Furman to open 2020 season against Wofford

(STATS) - The Southern Conference schedule will get off to a rousing start next season with a matchup between powers Furman and Wofford.

On Thursday, Furman announced its 2020 schedule, beginning with the matchup in Greenville, South Carolina, between Wofford, the three-time defending SoCon champ, and the Paladins, who shared the 2018 title and has advanced to the last two FCS playoffs. It will be the 95th meeting between the rivals.

Furman will play five home games and visit Tennessee (Sept. 19) during its 11-game schedule.

2020 Furman Schedule

Sept. 5, Wofford*

Sept. 12, at Charleston Southern

Sept. 19, at Tennessee

Sept. 26, Western Carolina*

Oct. 3, at VMI*

Oct. 10, Samford*

Oct. 17, at Mercer*

Oct. 24, at The Citadel*

Nov. 7, Presbyterian

Nov. 14, Chattanooga*

Nov. 21, at ETSU*

* - Southern Conference game