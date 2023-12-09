Furman football falls in overtime to Montana in quarterfinal round of FCS playoffs

Furman came up short in its upset bid at Montana Friday night, falling to the Grizzlies 35-28 in overtime in the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs on a snowy, freezing night at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana.

Furman forced overtime with 13 seconds remaining when quarterback Tyler Huff found a leaping Mason Pline in the back of the end zone. Pline, who's 6-foot-7, outleaped two defenders for the touchdown.

But in overtime, Montana scored on a 13-yard strike from quarterback Clifton McDowell to wide receiver Keelan White and the Grizzlies held the Paladins out of the end zone for four plays.

No. 7 Furman (10-3), the SoCon champion and a 17.5-point underdog against the Grizzlies, fell to 3-4 against opponents from the Big Sky Conference and 0-2 against Montana. Montana defeated Furman in their only previous meeting, prevailing 13-6 in the 2001 national championship game played in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Montana (12-1), the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, advances to play the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 3 seed South Dakota and North Dakota State.

The major takeaways from the game:

Furman had no answer for Junior Bergen

The Paladins’ defense performed admirably for the most part, but was undone on special teams by Montana wide receiver Bergen. A first-team All-Big Sky performer as both a return specialist and receiver, showed the Paladins why, totaling 242 all-purpose yards.

Bergen put the Paladins in arears from the outset, returning the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. He later added four receptions for 44 yards, but the clincher came with 9:40 left in the game when Bergen returned a Furman punt 59 yards for his second touchdown of the game.

Only quarterbacks were able to find running room

Both defenses were outstanding against the run – unless they were attempting to stop the opposing quarterback.

Furman quarterback Tyler Huff, the SoCon Offensive Player of the Year, led the Paladins’ ballcarriers with 71 yards on 11 attempts. Furman’s four running backs had a combined 25 yards on 21 carries.

Montana quarterback Clifton McDowell paced his team with 118 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. The Grizzlies running backs combined for 30 yards on 23 carries, including 10 carries for two yards for Eli Gillman, the recipient of the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in the FCS.

WINNING WAY: How quarterback Tyler Huff, Furman football made each other winners

Evan DiMaggio came up big for Furman

Furman’s run defense, which ranked first in the SoCon and third nationally, came up big again, holding the Grizzlies to 148 yards on the ground. One of the primary reasons was the play of redshirt junior linebacker Evan DiMaggio, who led all defenders with 14 tackles, including three of the Paladins’ 12 tackles for loss, including a sack.

DiMaggio, the great-nephew of the late baseball legend and Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio and one of only three non-senior starters on the Paladins' defense, was third on the team this season with 64 tackles and had a team-leading 8.5 tackles for loss.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Furman Paladins' FCS championship bid fails at Montana