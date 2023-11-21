Furman football expecting return of two key offensive players for upcoming FCS playoff game

Furman football’s two major offensive weapons are expected to play when the Paladins open play in the 2023 Football Championship Subdivision playoffs on Dec. 2.

Graduate transfer quarterback Tyler Huff and graduate transfer running back Dominic Roberto, neither of whom played in the Paladins’ regular season-ending loss at Wofford on Saturday, could both be cleared to return to action sooner than later.

Huff, of Orange Park, Florida, has completed 66.7% of his passes for 1,489 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s also Furman’s second-leading rusher with 488 yards and five touchdowns.

Roberto, 5-foot-11, 231-pounder from Fayetteville, North Carolina, leads the Paladins with 704 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.

As the No. 7 national seed, Furman is one of eight teams to receive a first-round bye. The Paladins (9-2) will play host to the winner of Saturday’s Chattanooga (7-4) vs. Austin Peay (9-2) game on Dec. 2 (1 p.m., ESPN+) at Paladin Stadium.

FurmanÕs Dominic Roberto (8) bursts through the VMI defense.

The bye could prove timely for Huff, who hasn’t played since suffering a shoulder injury in Furman’s 17-14 win at Chattanooga on Nov. 4, and Roberto, who didn’t dress out for the Wofford game.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever gotten a bye since they went to the 24-team field,” coach Clay Hendrix said on Monday. “The bye has come at a great time. We’ve played our last few games without our top two rushers, but our kids have handled it pretty well.

“Dom’s kind of been beat up all year. He injured his ankle in the third game of the season and has had to deal with that, so we’ve tried to shut him down. He hasn’t played much the last three weeks. It’ll be fun if we get them all healthy.”

Furman, the SoCon champion, is in the FCS playoffs for the fourth time in seven seasons under Hendrix. The Paladins defeated Elon 31-7 in a first-round game last year before dropping a second-round decision to Incarnate Word, 31-28.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Furman football's top offensive players hope to return from injuries