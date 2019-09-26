Furman has FBS opponents through 2025

(STATS) - Furman announced the addition of South Carolina to its 2023 schedule on Thursday, which gives the Paladins an FBS opponent in each season through 2025.

The matchup at South Carolina on Sept. 9, 2023 will be the 50th between the two programs and the first since 2014.

Furman, a Southern Conference member, also has FBS games scheduled against Tennessee (Sept. 19, 2020), North Carolina State (Sept. 4, 2021), Clemson (Oct. 8, 2022 and Nov. 22, 2025) and Mississippi (Aug. 31, 2024).