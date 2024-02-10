Furman community mourning following death of Paladins football player Bryce Stanfield

Furman football player Bryce Stanfield died Friday after suffering a medical emergency during a Wednesday morning workout at Furman’s Paladin Stadium.

He was 21 years old.

A defensive tackle from Acworth, Georgia, Stanfield played in each of Furman’s 13 games last season, helping the Paladins to the Southern Conference championship and a victory in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

Stanfield, a senior, had 13 tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks last season. He also played in all 13 games in 2022 and eight games as a freshman in 2021.

“We are heartbroken beyond measure with Bryce’s sudden passing and ask that everyone, first and foremost, lift up his parents, Fred and Teri Stanfield and their family, in prayer on this day and in the days ahead,” Furman coach Clay Hendrix said in a statement. “There are so many more who are really hurting — namely Bryce’s teammates, coaches and staff, classmates, friends, and the entire Furman community and beyond."

Furman Paladins defensive tackle Bryce Stanfield (97) celebrates after a play against North Greenville Crusaders at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, Thursday, September 1, 2022.

“Bryce was an outstanding young man and an equally fine student, football player and friend. He was so much a part of who we are as a program and school and was pivotal in our success on the football field and through giving of his time in outreach to our community. In every sense he was the best representative we could have. His passing is one of the most difficult things Furman football has ever encountered, but our faith and so many wonderful memories Bryce provided us will help sustain us all in the days ahead.”

In a Friday morning ceremony attended by Stanfield's family and teammates and coaches, Stanfield was conferred his bachelor of science degree in health sciences, magna cum laude, by Furman president Dr. Elizabeth Davis.

A two-time Southern Conference academic honor roll selection, Stanfield was part of Furman’s Heller Service Corps Men of Distinction, read to children in local schools and visited patients at Greenville Children’s Hospital.

He was a standout at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia, where he helped the team to the Class 6A state championship in 2019.

Memorial service arrangements will be announced at a later date.

