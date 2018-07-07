Furkan Korkmaz drops 40 points on just 18 shots in insane Summer League performance

76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz dropped 40 points on just 18 shots — and went 8-of-14 from the 3-point line — on Friday in the Las Vegas Summer League. (Getty Images)

Not many people outside of Philadelphia have heard of Furkan Korkmaz — and even a good chunk of 76ers fans have never seen him play.

The 20-year-old guard out of Turkey, though, is already doing enough to prove he deserves more time on the floor for the 76ers next season on the first day of the Las Vegas Summer League.

Korkmaz dropped 40 points in Philadelphia’s 95-89 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday, the fifth-most in NBA Summer League history, and did so on just 18 shots.

That’s right — Korkmaz went 10-of-18 from the field, and 8-of-14 from the 3-point line, making his Summer League performance one of the most efficient ever.

“I can say definitely that I don’t rush on the positions [this year],” Korkmaz told Jessica Camerato after his 40-point performance on Friday. “I try to read [the floor] more. I try to see what I can do best in the position. I’ve got more experience than last year, I can say that.”

Furkan Korkmaz scored 40 points (8-14 3PG) in the #Sixers 95-89 loss to the #Celtics. How does he feel he’s improved from summer league last year? pic.twitter.com/TX3uvefvEx — Jessica Camerato (@JessicaCamerato) July 7, 2018





Korkmaz — who was drafted by the 76ers in the first round of the 2016 NBA draft — saw action in just 14 games for Philadelphia last season, averaging 1.6 points and 0.8 rebounds per contest. If Korkmaz keeps this up throughout his time in Las Vegas, Philadelphia coach Brett Brown is bound to take notice and give him a shot.

Story Continues

If nothing else, fans at the Thomas and Mack center got quite the show on Friday night.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Belgium blitzes World Cup-favorite Brazil, sending Neymar & Co. home

• OKC reportedly working on deal to part ways with Carmelo Anthony

• Sources: Tony Parker agrees to join Charlotte Hornets

• Jon Gruden-Raiders sequel is shaping out to be weird and fascinating

