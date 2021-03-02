Furkan Korkmaz with a 3-pointer vs the Indiana Pacers

Reuters

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to key an offensive surge that has led to Milwaukee's four-game winning streak. Antetokounmpo is averaging 35.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and six assists during the Bucks' streak, and Milwaukee is averaging 132 points over their past three wins over the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks, and the two-time league MVP, will try to keep their momentum going on Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers in a matchup of two of the leading teams in their respective conferences.