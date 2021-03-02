Furkan Korkmaz with a 3-pointer vs the Indiana Pacers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Furkan Korkmaz (Philadelphia 76ers) with a 3-pointer vs the Indiana Pacers, 03/01/2021
Furkan Korkmaz (Philadelphia 76ers) with a 3-pointer vs the Indiana Pacers, 03/01/2021
The Nuggets are probably going to want this one back.
Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to key an offensive surge that has led to Milwaukee's four-game winning streak. Antetokounmpo is averaging 35.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and six assists during the Bucks' streak, and Milwaukee is averaging 132 points over their past three wins over the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks, and the two-time league MVP, will try to keep their momentum going on Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers in a matchup of two of the leading teams in their respective conferences.
Sacramento Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 44% from 3-point range to lead all rookies.
Dennis Scott and Isiah Thomas take a shot at drafting from the pool of All-Star Starters ahead of next weeks game.
With the 2021 NBA All-Star game on the horizon, we look at fantasy basketball's All-Star squads.
Nathan Chen headlines the U.S. team for the 2021 World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm in March.
Raiders cut all three players who went on COVID-19 reserve/opt-out list
The anticipation of what team J.J. Watt would end up with was fun while it lasted.
Israel Adesanya is rather amused by Paulo Costa's latest excuse for his loss at UFC 253.
Hansel Emmanuel lit up the court at a weekend tournament shared widely on Twitter.
Myatt Snider got his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory. Noah Gragson got another heartache at Homestead-Miami Speedway. With perfect execution from the inside lane on his second chance at an overtime restart, Snider held off charging Tyler Reddick to win Saturday‘s Contender Boats 250. RELATED: Official race results | Weekend schedule For his third straight […]
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has made it known through his agent that Wilson would accept a trade to one of four teams: Cowboys, Bears, Saints, Raiders. Former NFL quarterback David Carr, the older brother of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, had this to say about the quartet of teams on Russell’s wish list, in an item [more]
Washington saved $13.6 million by releasing Alex Smith, which now gives them the fourth-most cap-space in the NFL ahead of free agency.
The Bears first cap casualty of the offseason is cornerback Buster Skrine, which frees up $2.7 million in salary cap space.
Calf kicks aren't something to take lightly – as Dean Maxwell found out when his leg was snapped.
LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) with a deep 3 vs the Golden State Warriors, 02/26/2021
The Patriots may have to take a shot with this promising rookie.
We check in with the Seattle Seahawks to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals' division rivals.
Extending Tyrann Mathieu is a priority for the Kansas City Chiefs and GM Brett Veach.
The Yankees got their first win of the spring on Monday, taking down the Tigers, 5-4.