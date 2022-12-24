Furious Twitter reactions to Patriots’ heartbreaking loss to Bengals

Danny Jaillet
The New England Patriots lost to the Cincinnati Bengals by a 22-18 margin on Saturday afternoon. The Patriots scored 18 unanswered points in the second half, but the comeback rally was not enough for victory.

Missed field goals and a key turnover in the red zone by running back Rhamondre Stevenson haunted the Patriots.

Despite marching down the field for one final shot at the end of the game, the team failed to punch the ball into the end zone and once again went home empty handed.

Technically, the Patriots still have a long-shot playoff chance, but their hopes are nearly dead at this point. Let’s take a look at some of the best Twitter reactions to the game on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire

