Furious Twitter reactions to Patriots’ heartbreaking loss to Bengals

The New England Patriots lost to the Cincinnati Bengals by a 22-18 margin on Saturday afternoon. The Patriots scored 18 unanswered points in the second half, but the comeback rally was not enough for victory.

Missed field goals and a key turnover in the red zone by running back Rhamondre Stevenson haunted the Patriots.

Despite marching down the field for one final shot at the end of the game, the team failed to punch the ball into the end zone and once again went home empty handed.

Technically, the Patriots still have a long-shot playoff chance, but their hopes are nearly dead at this point. Let’s take a look at some of the best Twitter reactions to the game on Saturday.

Matt Patricia is not only the worst coach I have ever seen but he's the worst OC I have ever seen. Patriots had no success on the ground vs the Bengals & he elected to run it down their throats & boom, Turnover. New England have lost A LOT of games due to play calling. — The NBA/NFL Press Box (@NBASkoolOfThort) December 24, 2022

Stevenson is nothing but a liability and problem. Loser. And is Nick Folk still on the team?? This is a pitiful excuse for a football team. Especially in the NFL. — CoffeeCupJ (@coffee_cup12) December 24, 2022

The New England Patriots have perfected the craft of keeping it a close game till they make a fatal mistake. It’s really a special gift. — Riley Souza (@riley_souz) December 24, 2022

Welcome to Patriots football under Bill Belifraud. — 𝐋𝐮𝐤𝐚 (@luka_amato) December 24, 2022

It’s pretty unbelievable how the 2022 New England Patriots have found ridiculous ways to lose games — Jim Montgomery™️ (@flavaflave77) December 24, 2022

It is a bummer the Patriots have pretty much wasted a very good to elite defense all season by being completely incompetent on the other side of the football — Jared Z (@Jrods_Tweets) December 24, 2022

If nothing else New England Patriots football can be exciting. — Helen Hodgdon (@hhodgdon) December 24, 2022

@Patriots new formula. Spot opponent a good lead by playing dreadful football. Wake up with a spark and come back and even take a lead or setup for a lead. Then detonate with poor football. — Tom Hansen (@thansen56) December 24, 2022

These aren’t my New England Patriots — Saltwater Hutterite (@millerisgod77) December 24, 2022

@FitzyGFY am i the only one depressed watching this Eagles/Cowboys game? Both teams playing smart, confident, efficient football, on both sides of the ball. Same watching cinncy today too. Everything i want my @Patriots to be. Where do the Pats even start in the off season. Ugly. — jay420 (@BostonBaked0420) December 24, 2022

Bad teams find ways to lose games. The New England #Patriots are now a bad team. Anyone who spins it otherwise has their head in the sand. — 🎄🎅🏼Merry Mario 🎅🏼🎄 |#BLM (@NotLuigi89) December 24, 2022

Rhamondre you are a clown. That is the opposite of patriot football. Give me dame 10 out of 10 time. Hope you see this loser — Liam Connaughton (@liamc2626) December 24, 2022

The New England Patriots are complete embarrassments. Fire Bill. — David (@Sherl0stH0lmes) December 24, 2022

The think the play calling was not good, he missed a few throws but you can’t complete passes if no one is open and when they are they drop the ball. — Football Cuck (@FootballCuck) December 24, 2022

The New England Patriots are the weekly running gag now. 🤣🤣🤣 — Brad Cant Take The Broncos Anymore. (@IBradleyBaylor) December 24, 2022

The Patriots are a true #1 WR and an actual OC away from being a serious football team — Himmothy Targaryen (@t0pher_) December 24, 2022

Yes, Stevenson's fumble definitely is why the Patriots didn't cross midfield or play anything resembling competitive football until the game was already way out of hand. — Brian C (@FanoftheOBX) December 24, 2022

Momentum is everything in football, Patriots had it from the Marcus Jones pick 6. Officials took it away on BS that wasn’t in the rule book. I’m going with stolen despite the awful 1st half — John Edwards (@JGEVtweets) December 24, 2022

Totally okay if I never see Rhamondre Stevenson play another down of football, as a Patriot. — bandz. (@katiebandz_) December 24, 2022

@Patriots After 25 years as a pats fan, I have never seen such bad football with the Patriots. Wow you guys are the new Jets, butt fumble jets. — Brian Lozano (@bllamar0171) December 24, 2022

Patriots, boys your unofficial motivational coach. im proud of you for fighting back in the second half. But too little too late. It's ok.keep fighting. work hard and get better. Don't worry about what anyone says.I'm not.Stay positive.always believe in yourself and each other — New England Patriots Football (@Turbanedpatsfan) December 24, 2022

Mac doesn’t have anything going….8 minutes of good football doesn’t make up for his horrible performance this year — Wolverinepolski (@Wolverinepolsk1) December 24, 2022

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire