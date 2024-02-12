Furious Travis Kelce Gives Andy Reid An Earful After Wild Super Bowl Fumble

Travis Kelce snapped at Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid in a furious moment on the sidelines after he wasn’t on the field for a wild fumble by his teammate Isiah Pacheco during the Super Bowl.

Pacheco, who was on his way toward the end zone on a first and goal, was stripped of the ball by the San Francisco 49ers defense as his team trailed early in the second quarter.

Kelce wasn’t on the field for the play and he later gave Reid a piece of his mind.

You can check out the chaotic moment –– which includes Kelce screaming and bumping into Reid –– below.

Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

