Furious Steve Kerr ejected at halftime of Warriors-Grizzlies game

Furious Kerr ejected at halftime of Warriors-Grizzlies game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steve Kerr might have been mad at his players, but he took out his frustrations on the game officials at the end of the first half of the game between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Monday night.

As one of the worst halves of basketball the Warriors could possibly play came to an end, Kerr was ejected for arguing the final play of the second quarter.

As Jordan Poole races towards the basket to beat the buzzer, Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton blocked the shot as the clock expired. Kerr jumped up from his seat on the Warriors' bench and appeared to signal that it was a goaltend. The refs didn't agree and signaled for the end of the first half.

That's when Kerr lost his cool and was promptly hit with two technical fouls, earning himself an early shower.

Steve Kerr was ejected at the end of the first half in Memphis pic.twitter.com/vEHasvoL9r — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2022

With the Warriors resting Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. -- in addition to not having an injured Steph Curry -- they scored just 37 points in the first half on 12-of-44 shooting from the field and 4-of-17 from behind the 3-point line.

Playing without their two stars -- Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- the Grizzlies took a 63-37 lead into the locker room, which likely angered Kerr just as much as the call at the end of the first half.