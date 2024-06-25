Furious Sagnol denies political influence in Georgia selection at Euro 2024

Willy Sagnol's Georgia can reach the last 16 of Euro 2024 (Ronny HARTMANN)

Georgia coach Willy Sagnol furiously denied on Tuesday that his team selection at Euro 2024 had been influenced by the political turmoil over controversial "foreign influence" legislation in the former Soviet Republic.

The law came into effect earlier in June after weeks of protests from opponents to the ruling Georgian Dream party, in a country which is a candidate for European Union membership.

Asked whether Budu Zivzivadze's playing time had been restricted due to his reported criticism of the law, which critics say is modelled on Russian legislation used to stifle dissent, Frenchman Sagnol unloaded a foul-mouthed sermon on reporters in Gelsenkirchen.

"It's funny because I remember six, seven months ago I was insulted by a big amount of people when I was putting (striker Georges) Mikautadze on the bench, and when I was letting Budu play," said Sagnol ahead of Wednesday's key clash with Portugal which will decide Georgia's Euros fate.

"And now I'm insulted, every day, by some twat -- and I can say it, I say it again, twat -- because for absolutely no football reasons. And I can't accept that any longer. I'm a football coach, I'm nothing else. That is clear to everyone. Who plays and who doesn't play it's my entire decision. That's it."

He later added: "If I had to listen to every one of you then we would have to change the rules and play with 25 players on the pitch."

Star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia said he will seek out his idol Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey at the Arena AufSchalke where a win will take Georgia through to the last 16 and defeat sends them home.

It will be the first time Kvaratskhelia faces football icon Ronaldo in his career and the 23-year-old is hoping to take away a special present regardless of the result.

"I don't feel any anxiety about it because I dreamed of playing against Ronaldo and now it's no longer a dream... I hope to get Ronaldo's jersey at the end of the game," Kvaratskhelia told reporters.

Georgia have one point from their first two games in their major international tournament debut but could have had more after performing above expectations against Turkey and the Czech Republic.

Sagnol's team are bottom of Group F but a win against Portugal, who are already assured of top spot, will guarantee a place in the knockout phase at least as one of the four best third-placed teams.

"We're confident that we can win because we went close against Turkey and the Czech Republic," added Kvaratskhelia.

"Anything can happen at any moment, you can create something that can be a turning point in any match."

