Furious KC Royals manager Matt Quatraro blasts off on MLB umpires, gets ejected

Manager Matt Quatraro guides the Royals with an even keel, and he usually has polite discussions with umpires, too.

But not so Thursday during the Royals’ series finale against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. opened the sixth inning with a single. With one out, Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes picked off Witt, who dashed to second and was tagged out.

Quatraro emerged from the Royals’ dugout and he was incensed, apparently at second base being blocked by Anthony Volpe. Quatraro let both first base umpire Scott Barry and second base umpire Paul Clemons have an earful.

And then Clemons ejected Quatraro from the game.

Maybe it was the heat — it was the Royals’ first 90-degree home game. Or possibly the frustration from a four-game losing streak. Or perhaps it was just a bad call by the umpires.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro has been ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/jLObEhpRs4 — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) June 13, 2024

Barry was the home-plate umpire Monday when the Royals were none too happy with some ball-and-strike calls. That also could have fueled Quatraro’s fire Thursday.

Royals fans gave Quatraro a rousing round of applause as he headed back to the dugout to exit the game.