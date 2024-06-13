Furious KC Royals manager Matt Quatraro blasts off on MLB umpires, gets ejected

After he had finished one of the Royals’ best pitching performances of the season on Thursday, starter Alec Marsh went to the clubhouse, where he spotted manager Matt Quatraro.

“I saw him, it looked like he was getting a lift in, getting the anger out,” said Marsh, who threw seven shutout innings of one-hit ball in the Royals’ 4-3 win over the Yankees. “He was in the weight room, watching the TV. He’s such a good coach. But he’s like, ‘I didn’t even know you had a no-hitter going.’ I was like, ‘Don’t get tossed next time.’”

The normally even-keeled Quatraro went off on two umpires and was ejected from the game.

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. opened the sixth inning with a single. With one out, Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes picked off Witt, who dashed to second and was tagged out.

Quatraro emerged from the Royals’ dugout and he was incensed that second base was being blocked by Anthony Volpe. Quatraro let both first base umpire Scott Barry and second base umpire Paul Clemons have an earful.

And then Clemons ejected Quatraro from the game. Quatraro got his money’s worth as he went back to yell at Clemons.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro has been ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/jLObEhpRs4 — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) June 13, 2024

“He blocked the bag. It’s obstruction,” Quatraro said of Volpe. “We have a rule that’s a new enforcement this year for that reason that was not called. That’s what the ejection was about.”

The crowd of 21,875 gave Quatraro a rousing round of applause as he headed back to the dugout to exit the game where he watched the Royals on TV.

And got in some work in the weight room, too.