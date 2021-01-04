Furious Giants react as Eagles hand NFC East to Washington: 'This is sickening'

Nate Sudfeld gets sacked

With the winner of Sunday night's game against the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles determining whether the Giants won the NFC East or went home, the Eagles were in position to send Washington home. And then Doug Pederson happened.

With the Eagles trailing by the score of 17-14 in the fourth quarter and the possibility alive that they might pick 9th instead of 6th in the 2021 NFL Draft, Pederson replaced starting QB Jalen Hurts with 27-year-old career backup Nate Sudfeld.

Sudfeld's fourth quarter disaster included an interception, a fumbled snap that was recovered by Washington, and taking a 14-yard sack. The Eagles lost, 20-14.

It was a pathetic display by Pederson, made pathetic not because it denied the 6-10 Giants a playoff spot, but because what Pederson did showed an appalling lack of integrity and competitive spirit.

Giants past and present took to Twitter in disbelief and anger as Hurts gave way to Sudfeld and disaster ensued. Here are the highlights...