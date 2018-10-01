'Furious' Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United future in doubt after Mourinho falling out

Champions League -Manchester United Training

Alexis Sanchez’s Manchester United future is in doubt after he was given a dressing down in front of his team-mates by Jose Mourinho.

The United boss has backed Sanchez since signing him from Arsenal in January, but the Chilean has not repaid him with performances.

According to reports, Mourinho criticised Sanchez in a team meeting at the start of last week, as well as two other senior players.

READ MORE: Why Newcastle’s negative football could see fans turn on Rafa



READ MORE: Mourinho fears United have lined up Zidane as his replacement

READ MORE: Barcelona president won’t rule out Pogba transfer

Following on from that, despite travelling with the team down to London for the Saturday lunchtime clash with West Ham, Sanchez was dropped from the match day squad completely.

He could be seen sulking behind United’s match as they failed to win for their third successive game and now his future is in doubt.

The Mirror report that Sanchez is beginning to question whether a move to Old Trafford was correct and was seen in a lengthy conversation with Hammers striker Lucas Perez after the game – he did not look happy.

Sanchez is also said to have made it clear to staff at United how angry and upset he was at his exclusion, although with no goals this season, he can hardly complain too much.

Unlike many of the other top players in the Premier League, Sanchez enjoyed a summer off as Chile failed to qualify for the World Cup and was tipped to have a big impact at Old Trafford this year.

But the striker, who is earning £500,000 per week, is yet to justify the outlay on him and while United may be regretting moving to United, the club may well be regretting bringing him in too.

Alexis Sanchez’s poor form has continued this season

Although Sanchez is only 29, he has played football nearly constantly for the past decade and there is a fear he has burnt out early.

Story Continues

Either way, Sanchez looks like the latest player to publicly fall out with Mourinho and, as a result, his future is up in the air.