Funny Madison Bumgarner pitching routine shows some things never change

Some things never change.

While Madison Bumgarner no longer is with the Giants, his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks is proving the switch of a uniform doesn't mean the shift of a personality.

Prior to a recent simulated game, MadBum made sure his outing was all his:

Madison Bumgarner is ready to start his sim game. He just shooed the grounds' crew off the field and yelled up to the press box to stop playing music. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) July 9, 2020

He's previously discussed some of the things he does, like participating in a rodeo under an alias Mason Saunders, that his hobbies are what they are, and he doesn't "do anything just for fun, per se."

So the music being shut off is a sentiment to that.

Perhaps this means he will thrive during the season as fans will not be in the stands due to the MLB safety protocol. However, some teams admitted they will utilize fan noise to be played out of the speakers with cardboard cutouts in the stands.

Not sure that will be something he would be able to control, but he's used to playing in front of crowds. Whether he's listening to Max Muncy yell at him to fish a home run ball out of the ocean, or you know, throwing in a World Series, the noise never appears to distract him.

It's nice to know he can control that -- at least for now.

