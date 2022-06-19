Funny Draymond Green-Jayson Tatum Subway commercial ages well after NBA Finals

Funny Draymond-Tatum commercial ages well after Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green didn’t score as many points as Jayson Tatum when the Warriors and Boston Celtics faced off in the 2022 NBA Finals, but that didn’t matter as the Golden State veteran earned a fourth championship ring.

Funnily enough, the exact same concept was at the center of a Subway commercial that originally aired in February 2021 but is now going viral after Green and the Warriors won the series.

In the ad, Tatum claims his sub will help whoever eats it “put points on the board,” and Green seems to take it personally.

“My sub has more rings than your sub,” Green responds, to which Tatum’s only defense is: “My sub has bacon.”

At the time of the commercial, Green had three rings. His fourth, of course, was earned in six Finals games over the Celtics where he averaged 8.0 rebounds, 6.2 points and 6.2 assists. Twitter had a field day with the old ad when users realized the uncanny coincidence, and the video has now amassed nearly two million views.

While Tatum put plenty more points on the board than Green did during the Finals, averaging 21.5 points per game, the Subway commercial is a great reminder that the most important aspect of any game -- or series -- is the end results.

The Celtics star has yet to win a ring of his own, but there’s always next year.

In the meantime, Green will continue to bask in the glory of his fourth championship title -- and maybe celebrate with a nice, hearty sub.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast