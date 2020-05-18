Funny Andre Iguodala story from Warriors practice shared by Michael Lewis

The story you are about to read about is perfectly on-brand for former Warriors forward Andre Iguodala.

It makes too much sense.

Michael Lewis -- the award-winning author of books such as Moneyball, The Blind Side and The Big Short -- was the guest on the most-recent episode of Warriors coach Steve Kerr's "Flying Coach" podcast.

We learned that he visited a Warriors practice during the 2015-16 season.

Kerr: "This is something that I watched when I visited Pete (Carroll) in Seattle -- how powerful it is to bring an accomplished person from a totally different field in to share thoughts on their own process of how they go about their own business. It's really fun for us.

"We picked Michael's brain on the process of writing book -- just the artistic process. But also how you start a project like that. Our players were mesmerized. It was a great visit."

Lewis: "It's funny -- when I came in to talk to your team, I remember coming away with a couple funny impressions. One was -- the thing that interested them most by far was my interactions with (Barack) Obama. They actually were really interested in Obama.

"With one exception -- Andre Iguodala. I felt like he was shorting the stock market while I was talking. And at the end, he asked for my business card. I don't even have a business card.

"But you could just tell that guy is going in a completely different direction. After basketball, he's gonna hit the ground running."

If you know anything about Iguodala, you aggressively are nodding your head in approval.

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP still is playing basketball, yet already is sprinting in areas off the court.

The 16-year NBA veteran is a very successful venture capitalist. And as his Twitter bio states, he's a New York Times best-selling author from his memoir "The Sixth Man."

We have to assume Iguodala connected with Lewis when writing his book, right?

