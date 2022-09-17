Funniest tweets about Bobby Petrino return to Arkansas

Kendall Hilton
The college football world is excited to see what can happen when Bobby Petrino walks the sidelines again in Razorback Stadium for the first time in over a decade.

Petrino’s departure was one of the most controversial stories in sports when the head coach’s motorcycle accident exposed his alleged affair with a former Arkansas volleyball player 10 years ago.

The scandal led to Petrino being fired and sent shockwaves through college football.

Petrino has coached at Western Kentucky and Louisville before his current job at Missouri State and has had success in between this time. He coached the Hilltoppers to a conference championship, then turned Lamar Jackson into a Heisman Trophy winner.

This isn’t going to be a family reunion, and Arkansas fans are ready to welcome Petrino with some fun and antics.

Here are some pre-game tweets that should make you chuckle before tonight’s game.

At least it's not Bikes, Blues and BBQ weekend

Oh, it’s a motorcycle! We get it!

We're a family in here

Not sure why this one is funny…Ahem.

Feelings. Nothing more than feelings.

Warm feelings abound!

What are the odds!?!

I mean, really, it’s a huge game.

Heart-wrenching, certainly

Right? Complete with a background track full of violins. Would have been nice.

You see these on the way to the game, let us know

Just tremendous.

When the local weatherman has got ya, yeah...

Even the weather folks know Petrino is back in NWA.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire

