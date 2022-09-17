Funniest tweets about Bobby Petrino return to Arkansas

The college football world is excited to see what can happen when Bobby Petrino walks the sidelines again in Razorback Stadium for the first time in over a decade.

Petrino’s departure was one of the most controversial stories in sports when the head coach’s motorcycle accident exposed his alleged affair with a former Arkansas volleyball player 10 years ago.

The scandal led to Petrino being fired and sent shockwaves through college football.

Petrino has coached at Western Kentucky and Louisville before his current job at Missouri State and has had success in between this time. He coached the Hilltoppers to a conference championship, then turned Lamar Jackson into a Heisman Trophy winner.

This isn’t going to be a family reunion, and Arkansas fans are ready to welcome Petrino with some fun and antics.

Here are some pre-game tweets that should make you chuckle before tonight’s game.

At least it's not Bikes, Blues and BBQ weekend

Bobby Petrino out of the tunnel tonight in Fayetteville: pic.twitter.com/z68NyBuILX https://t.co/a1AyJiyZy7 — schneids (@LifeofSchneids) September 17, 2022

Oh, it’s a motorcycle! We get it!

We're a family in here

Whoever in the Arkansas athletic department scheduled Family Weekend for Bobby Petrino's return to Fayetteville needs an immediate raise. pic.twitter.com/0NemhuTlmV — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) September 14, 2022

Not sure why this one is funny…Ahem.

Feelings. Nothing more than feelings.

Bobby Petrino is returning to Fayetteville today. I'm sure that he will be met with civility and the warmest of regards. pic.twitter.com/GUAoF0gN3o — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) September 17, 2022

Warm feelings abound!

What are the odds!?!

Among other things, Bobby Petrino is returning to Arkansas this weekend and the Hogs are suddenly a Top 10 football team in the AP Poll again. pic.twitter.com/12CWXBkZmP — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 11, 2022

I mean, really, it’s a huge game.

Heart-wrenching, certainly

When’s the Gameday segment narrated by Wright Thompson about Bobby Petrino coming back to Arkansas today? — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) September 17, 2022

Right? Complete with a background track full of violins. Would have been nice.

You see these on the way to the game, let us know

My advice to all Arkansas students this weekend…neck braces are fine, but Scooter Petrino needs to be out in full force… pic.twitter.com/VJy9HcyVgM — Mike Richardson (@ArkansasTurf) September 13, 2022

Just tremendous.

When the local weatherman has got ya, yeah...

"Brace" yourselves Razorback fans! Hot weather is in the forecast this Saturday as you head out to tailgate, with highs in the mid-upper 80s! Great biking weather by the time we get to kickoff, as temps fall fast throughout the evening! Go Hogs! #ARwx #NWANews pic.twitter.com/qVDShqfhQh — Joshua Rugger (@RugsWX) September 15, 2022

Even the weather folks know Petrino is back in NWA.

