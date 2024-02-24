Funeral is held for Lisa Lopez-Galvan

A funeral mass was held on Saturday for Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the 43-year-old Kansas City DJ, wife, and mother who was killed in the mass shooting at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade and rally on February 14.

Via the Associated Press, hundreds of mourners attended the 90-minute service.

Two men have been charged in connection with her death. Two juveniles also face charges in the incident that left more than 20 others injured.

Lopez-Galvan was wearing kicker Harrison Butker's jersey for the parade and rally. The Chiefs provided another one to her family.

Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, gave $10,000 to a fund established for Lisa Lopez-Galvan's family. Nearly $400,000 has been raised.

The crime has raised questions about the challenges inherent to properly securing NFL-related events that aren't held inside a stadium. Detroit officials and the NFL have expressed confidence that the 2024 draft, coming up in April, will be safe for all who attend.