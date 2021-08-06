Funeral arrangements announced for slain Richmond couple

Davis and Powell Funeral Home in Berea will provide funeral services for Chris and Gracie Hager, a Richmond couple who were shot and killed on Tuesday.

According to their obituary, the couple met while attending Belfry High School and married in 1987. Both graduated from Eastern Kentucky University.

There will be a celebration of life on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the Ravine on EKU’s campus. The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home’s website.

Visitation will be on Monday, from 6-9 p.m., and the funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hatfield Funeral Chapel in Belfry. Burial will be in the Ransom Hager Family Cemetery in Ransom.

“Chris and Gracie were devout followers of Christ and had been very active and served in many different capacities with several congregations in Richmond, KY, and the Prince of Peace Home for Girls in Guatemala,” the obituary says. “Chris and Gracie were active entrepreneurs in the community and touched many lives through their work.”

The man who allegedly killed the Hagers, Thomas Birl, faces several charges including arson and two counts of murder.