Funds raised at RCS to help Nick Minske family

Jun. 22—GRAND FORKS — Mark Dobmeier has won more than 100 sprint features at River Cities Speedway. He's won on the national circuit as well.

But his 25-lap feature win Saturday night at River Cities Speedway carried more meaning than most.

He dedicated his win to racer Nick Minske, who died as the result of a car-motorcycle crash in Grand Forks County last week. Minske raced a late model at RCS for a number of years.

"That was a very tough deal," said Dobmeier in Victory Lane. "He was a hard-working kid."

Dobmeier donated the funds he raised driving his two-seat sprint car to the Minske family. "We were able to raise some money with the two-seater. And we're taking some extra donations on top of it.

"We took $500 from the fund that we had previously from giving rides and we donated $500 off of the (winning) checks from last night and tonight. And some of the two-seat riders also kicked in some extra money as well."

Dobmeier won Friday night's feature at RCS before storming to another win a night later as the track held a special weekend of sprint racing in conjunction with the Greater Grand Forks Fair.

Dobmeier started eight in the feature. He took the lead from Gage Pulkrabek with a Turn 4 pass with 13 laps to go. From there, he expanded his lead while once again smoothly maneuvering his way through lapped traffic.

"The track crew did an amazing job as we had a great race track," he said. "The track changed as the race went on. I picked holes where I could and made it through where I could.

"The car is working great this year. We've kind of been on a rail. We just need to carry this speed at some of the bigger shows."

In a number of Dobmeier's wins, he has started in the fourth row, the result of drawing a pill that starts him farther back in the field.

"I suck at pill drawing," he said. "But I guess I don't mind it. It gives me a chance to search the track a little bit. It does give you the opportunity to switch things up."

Jade Hastings, who is still feeling some effects of a concussion he suffered earlier this month at Huset's Speedway, finished second, followed by Nick Omdahl, Brendan Mullen and Kelly Miller.

Dobmeier's winning margin was 0.987 seconds.

Lightning sprints also competed. There were two features in the division, the second from a rained out feature a few weeks ago.

Dexter Dvergsten won both.

He dominated the first lightning sprints feature, winnng by 2.052 seconds over Matthew Taves.

However, when he attempted to run his victory lap, his car stalled in front of the grandstand.

The radiator hose hit the header," said Dvergsten, resulting in his car losing a lot of fluid. "it was a scramble to fix it," he said.

In the second feature, Taves held a big lead but flipped his car coming off Turn 4 with 11 laps to go. Dvergsten inherited the lead and went on to win by a whopping 4.405 seconds.

The World of Outlaws Late Model Series is scheduled to run at RCS next Friday.

River Cities Speedway

Saturday's results

Lightning sprints

First heat — 1. Kelsi Pederson, 2. Matthew Taves, 3. Hunter Bugge

Second heat — 1. Dexter Dvergsten, 2. Kate Taves, 3. Dylan Langevin

Feature — 1. Dvergsten, 2. M. Taves, 3. Langevin, 4. K. Taves, 5. Pederson

Makeup feature — 1. Dvergsten, 2. Evan Yanish, 3. K. Taves, 4. Pederson, 5. Hayden Koehmstedt

Sprints

First heat — .1. Jack Croaker, 2. Brendan Mullen, 3. Mark Dobmeier

Second heat — 1. Zach Omdahl, 2. Laela Eisenschenk, 3. Jade Hastings

Third heat —1 . Wade Nygaard, 2. Nick Omdahl, 3, Amelia Eisenschenk

Feature — 1. Dobmeier, 2. Hastings, 3. Nick Omdahl, 4. Mullen, 5. Kelly Miller