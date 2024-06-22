Fundraiser tournament for W.F. West student bowler competing in Detroit nationals is Sunday

Jun. 21—After medaling in the 1A/2A Washington State Bowling Tournament in January and then finishing third in the Washington state United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Pepsi Youth Championship tournament in April, W.F. West junior Savanna Hoyt-Siler earned an invitation to the national USBC 2024 Junior Gold Championship in Detroit, Michigan, next month.

To help pay for airfare and lodging for her upcoming trip from July 12 to July 20, Fairway Lanes in Centralia is hosting "Savanna's Journey to Jr. Gold Fundraiser Tournament" this Sunday, June 23, with check-in beginning at 10:30 a.m.

A total of 64 spaces will be available in the tournament, broken up equally into two skill divisions — those who bowl on average 189 and below and those who average 190 and above.

The entry fee to get into either division is $100, with all tournament proceeds going toward Savanna's trip. Interested bowlers can register in person at Fairway Lanes or by calling the bowling alley.

Savanna's Journey to Jr. Gold Fundraiser Tournament will feature raffles, including a 50/50 raffle, along with a silent auction with other prizes from local businesses and community members.

"For those who may not want to enter into the bowling tournament they can come in, maybe have some lunch or a drink, and bid on their favorite items," Savanna's mother, Shanna Hoyt-Siler, told The Chronicle in an email. "We anticipate the auction to end sometime between 2 and 4 (p.m.) depending on bowler turnout for the tournament."

Some of the auction items up for grabs include:

—15 yards of Beauty Bark from Walker Development Landscape Supply

—5 yards of Beauty Bark from I-5 Landscape Supply

—Three $250 Gift Certificates from Tower Transmission

—Wheel alignment from Les Schwab Tire Center

—Round of golf for four at Newaukum Golf

—Two rooms of carpet cleaning from Northwest Carpet Cleaning

—Two 60-minute massages from Beautiful Wellness Massage Therapy

—FlowMaster muffler from Mufflerman

—BOSS car audio deck from Thunder Autosound

—LED Headlights from Sight & Sound

—Teeth whitening kit from Town Center Dental Chehalis

—Gift Certificates for Lucky No. 3 Tattoo Co., PNW Axe House, Book 'N' Brush, Brunswig's Shoe Store, Centerville Cafe, Reichert's Choice Meats, McMenamins and Frosty's Saloon and Grill

Other raffle and auction prizes — including an above-ground pool — will be up for grabs as well, with all proceeds going toward Savannah's trip to Detroit.

For those who can't make it Sunday, a crowdfunding website has also been set up to help raise money for Savanna's trip with a goal of $5,000. As of June 21, $845 had been raised. To donate, visit https://gofund.me/2b4dadb4.

Fairway Lanes is located at 1501 S. Gold St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, call Fairway Lanes at 360-736-4100, visit https://fairwaylanes.net/ or message Fairway Lanes on Facebook.