Fundraiser passes £54,000 for jockey Keagan Kirkby killed in race

A fundraiser for jockey Keagan Kirkby has passed £54,000 after he tragically died in a race.

The 25-year-old was killed when his horse ran into the side of a jump at a point-to-point race at Charing Racecourse in Kent on 4 February.

He rode for champion trainer Paul Nicholls, who said: "It's an incredible amount of money.

"It goes to show the high esteem everyone held Keagan in."

The money was raised from a JustGiving page, which was set up to pay for Kirkby's funeral and memorial. Money has since poured in, and at £54,250, far exceeds the initial target of £5,000.

Nicholls told BBC Points West at Kirkby's home yard in Ditcheat in Somerset that some of the money would go towards giving him a "fantastic send off", while the rest would go to charities that had been close to the jockey's heart.

Kirby was treated by on-course and air ambulance teams after the accident but was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It was awful," Nicholls said. "Everybody has been in mourning ever since. He worked hard and rode well.

"Point-to-pointing was one of his hobbies. It is a tragedy when someone as young as this loses their life."

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) and Point-to-Point Authority pledged to carry out a review to see if any lessons could be learned.