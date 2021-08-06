Fundraiser to honor G.W. Jackson Aug. 13

Aug. 6—A lunch honoring and celebrating G.W. Jackson's birthday will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at Navarro College Cook Education Center.

Boxed lunches and beverages will be provided. Guest presenter, Ron Maxfield, will present his Northeast Corsicana miniature project, representing the history of the heart of the Black community, 1800s through early 1900s from 12 to 1 p.m.

Please RSVP by noon Wednesday, Aug. 11 by reserving your tickets online at www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrating-a-legacy-tickets-161801268951

Your donation to the Legacy Park project will be your entry into the event. Credit cards or checks are accepted.

For more information, email Amy Tidwell at atidwell@corsicanatx.gov

Read more about the GW Jackson Multicultural Society's mission online at gwjacksonsociety.org