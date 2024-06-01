Fundraiser aims to help W.F. West bowler get to Detroit for national bowling tournament

May 31—W.F. West High School junior Savanna Hoyt-Siler has been racking up accolades for her bowling prowess.

She finished as a medalist in the 1A/2A Washington State Bowling Tournament in January and won The Chronicle's Athletes of the Year Award for bowling this week.

Then, she medaled and finished third in the Washington state United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Pepsi Youth Championship tournament in April.

In accomplishing the latter feat, she earned an invitation to the national USBC 2024 Junior Gold Championship in Detroit, Michigan, this July.

To help pay for airfare and lodging for her upcoming trip from July 12 to July 20, Fairway Lanes in Centralia is hosting "Savanna's Journey to Jr. Gold Fundraiser Tournament" on Sunday, June 23, with check-in beginning at 10:30 a.m.

There were a total of 64 spaces available in the tournament broken up equally into two skill divisions — those who bowl on average 189 and below and those who average 190 and above.

Fairway Lanes co-owner Julie Walker said, so far, 22 bowlers have signed up for the 189 and below division and seven have registered for 190 and above.

The entry fee to get into either division is $100, with all tournament proceeds going toward Savanna's trip. Interested bowlers can register in person at Fairway Lanes or by calling the bowling alley.

Savannah's Journey to Jr. Gold Fundraiser Tournament will feature raffles, including a 50/50 raffle, along with other prizes from local businesses and community members.

"There's a nice gift box from Dutch Bros., a sweatshirt and gift certificate from Frosty's (Saloon & Grill), and someone donated an above-ground pool," Walker said.

Other raffle prizes will be up for grabs as well, and all raffle proceeds will go toward Savannah's trip.

Additionally, if someone doesn't want to participate but still wants to donate toward Savannah's trip, a $100 donation will get their name on a banner during the June 23 tournament at Fairway Lanes, Walker added.

A crowdfunding website has also been set up to help raise money for Savanna's trip to Detroit with a goal of $5,000. As of May 30, $435 had been raised. To donate, visit https://gofund.me/2b4dadb4.

Fairway Lanes is located at 1501 S. Gold St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, call Fairway Lanes at 360-736-4100, visit https://fairwaylanes.net/ or message Fairway Lanes on Facebook.

To learn more about the national USBC 2024 Junior Gold Championship, visit https://bowl.com/youth/youth-tournaments/junior-gold-championships/information.