Funding for mental health facility headed to Grand Traverse

Aug. 8—TRAVERSE CITY — State Rep. John Roth announced this week that a large amount of money is heading to northern Michigan to build mental health crisis facilities in Grand Traverse County and in Gaylord.

Roth shared the news at a county board meeting this week, saying Michigan has $6.4 billion in American Rescue Plan money in its coffers ready to be spent on investments that will have long-term benefits for its residents.

A mental health facility fits the bill, Roth said.

"We understand it's a huge problem and it's been neglected," Roth said Friday. "There's money to do this."

Roth said the amount has not yet been determined, and it is not known how many beds the Grand Traverse facility will have. He said it likely will not be as large as a regional facility coming to Gaylord, which is centrally located for northern lower Michigan.

"It's going to happen," Roth said. "We're going to make sure that we are well taken care of in Grand Traverse County and there's a lot of money coming."

Commissioner Penny Morris, who also sits on the Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority, said it's good news, but she wants more details.

"Clearly, our constituents have told us that access to affordable mental health care is something that is very important to them," Morris said. "We need to focus on the needs of our constituents, especially after this past year."

Mental health is an issue that is near and dear to her heart, said Morris, whose husband came home from Iraq with post-traumatic stress disorder. Four months later her 17-year-old daughter was killed in a car crash by a man with a severe anger problem, she said.

"He never should have been behind the wheel of a car," Morris said. "Had he gotten the help he needed we would all be telling a different story today."

The brick and mortar facility would accommodate young people in need of both crisis and residential service in this area, Roth said.

Story continues

He told commissioners that legislators are in discussions with Munson Medical Center and other groups, including community mental health authorities in the region. He and other legislators plan to meet in September with state Rep. Mary Whiteford, chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services.

"There's money coming our way, no doubt about it," Roth said.

Mental health crises in Michigan have skyrocketed during the pandemic and have hit young people especially hard, Roth said.

"Adults can get some care, not great, but some," Roth said. "But for youth there's very little of anything."

There are 323 mental health beds for children and teens in Michigan, 55 of which are in the Hawthorne Center near Detroit, the only state-run facility for children.

Gaylord is about 60 miles from Traverse City; the closest facility for children is in Grand Rapids, 150 miles away.

Morris said that since she's been on the Northern Lakes board she has heard all kinds of harrowing stories.

"We've got to do better," she said.

Commissioner Betsy Coffia said mental health care needs to be affordable as well as accessible, something she said should be kept in mind by Roth and others.

"People can't always afford to access the services, even if they're here," Coffia said.