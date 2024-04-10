Fundamentals bring Trojans baseball team to second victory of the season

Apr. 9—WORTHINGTON — It was a throwback performance of fundamental baseball for the Worthington Trojans in a 2-1 victory over Windom Area on Tuesday. The victory is the Trojans second of the season, who stand at 2-1 through three games played.

Baserunning, clutch defense and veteran pitching guided WHS to victory.

"It was opportunistic base running that got us, hitting did not flourish, but we have been outside for two practices, and this is our third game. Everything has been indoors so it is just going to take some time to get adjusted," said first-year WHS coach Steve Robinson.

Emmanuel Saravia started the game by drawing a five pitch walk against Eagles' pitcher Hunter Palm. On the basepath Saravia stole second, and then an uncovered third base. Trojan senior outfielder Brandon Bosma drew a walk, and with runners at the corners — skipper Robinson dialed up the prep baseball classic play of a double steal. Satisfied with taking the out, the Eagles threw out Bosma and allowed Saravia to score, making the score 1-0.

"He is just an absolute spark plug," said Robinson about the junior leadoff hitter. "Amazing energy, he has great glove work. The things we saw of him in practice amazed all of us. He comes up with plays where Tyler (Linder) and I are just kind of shaking our heads (in awe). He's the middle fielder, whether it is on the infield or centerfield. We are playing short one of our starters. Manny and Mathias (Noble) kind of rotate around depending on who is pitching, and where we need somebody."

In the bottom of the third inning, Saravia once again took a base on balls and then with two outs, scored on an RBI single by junior Max Ostrem.

Starting pitcher for the Trojans was senior Tucker Brandner. Brandner was efficient and effective for the Trojans, he allowed just two hits and two walks. He hit a batter and struck out four.

But the true play of the game for the Trojans came in the field with two outs in the top of the sixth inning.

Working as a relief pitcher Saravia struggled with command, walking two and recording just a single out. The Trojans decided an early hook was best for their chances at winning and Ostrem was called up in a high leverage situation facing Windom Area catcher Wriley Haugen.

Haugen laid down a bunt with runners on first and second, and Ostrem made a brave decision fielding the ball to throw to second — and in just the knick of time the Trojans forced out the runner headed to second.

With runners at the corners, the Eagles attempted a double steal, much like how the Trojans scored their first run of the game. But as the runner at third never fully took off for home, Haugen was stuck in no man's land between first and second base.

Brandner, who was then playing second base, made no attempt to throw to home; instead, holding the ball, eyed the runner at third before swiftly tagging Haguen just off first base, ending the danger for the Trojans.

"Very few guys at this level can make that play," said Robinson. "That was key. That is the kind of leadership and baseball knowledge that is somewhat rare these days. To have someone who had the wherewithal to hold the runner at third — and for whatever reason the guy did not retreat — all of a sudden he got him out."

"I knew the worst thing that I wanted to happen was for everybody to go back to the base they started at. So I made sure nobody went to the next base, and especially scored," said Brandner. "So I held onto it, and he darted towards second and I just decided to tag him. I had the thought right away when I saw he left early so I knew what I wanted to do."

In the top of the seventh inning Ostrem remained on the mound for WHS. The Eagles once again put a runner on base and advanced him to third. With two outs and senior standout Drew Rothenberger at the plate, Ostrem once again found himself in a high leverage spot.

However with two quick strikes, Rothenberger was quickly put on the defensive, and after a popout, was struck out swinging by the junior right handed hurler to end the game.

The Trojans return to the Middle School Field on Friday for their fourth game of the season against Redwood Valley.

Windom Area 000 001 0 — 1 2 0

Worthington 101 000 X — 2 1 2