The fundamental problem with USC under Alex Grinch: The Trojans are soft

USC was supposed to be tougher this season. The Trojans were supposed to be stronger and more robust on defense. This is Year 2 of Alex Grinch. Players were supposed to be more familiar with the system. The strength and conditioning program was supposed to take effect and create tougher, more durable players. The understandable weaknesses and limitations of Year 1 were supposed to give way to a better product in Year 2.

Unless you want to put a lot of weight and emphasis on a beatdown of Stanford — a really good defensive performance against a really bad team — USC’s defense has not meaningfully improved this season. The Trojans are soft as a pillow. If it doesn’t change, this season will be a failure.

Let’s go deeper into this central, disturbing reality surrounding the Trojans:

ARIZONA GASHED USC

USC’s run defense was actually not that bad for most of the season, but Arizona punched USC in the mouth and ran the ball effectively for much of the night, including and especially in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats foolishly threw a long pass on one of the most important drives of the game with the score tied at 28 in the fourth quarter, but had they stuck with the ground game, we might be sitting here discussing a USC loss.

Losing ground in the ground game is an alarming sign for this USC defense. The pass defense wasn’t very good, and now the run defense is slipping. It is harder to claim USC does at least one thing well on defense.

DEFENSIVE LINE LOSES GROUND

The defensive line remains USC’s best defensive position group, but if a team’s strength is still relatively weak, what does it matter? The Trojans’ defensive front was largely outplayed by Arizona’s offensive line. What will Notre Dame, Utah, Washington, and Oregon be able to achieve against this defensive front?

If the defensive line can’t at least play those four high-profile opponents to a draw, the Trojans won’t be able to give Caleb Williams enough possessions to win games. USC will lose at least twice if not more, and the season will be a failure.

LINEBACKERS

Linebackers aren’t tackling well enough. When is this going to change, if at all? The more problems linger, the harder it is to trust that solutions will emerge before it’s too late.

TACKETT CURTIS

The youth and inexperience of Tackett Curtis are on display every week. Against weaker opponents such as Stanford and Nevada and Arizona State, it was reasonable to give Curtis a chance to evolve as a linebacker and settle into this defensive system. However, it was clear against Arizona that Curtis does not yet have the combination of physical prowess and comfort level with the college game to be entrusted with a starting role.

Curtis needs to be a backup against Notre Dame and Utah. Maybe he can get more reps against Cal on October 28, but right now, he’s not ready for the biggest games and the best opponents. This adjustment needs to be made by Alex Grinch.

BENNIE WYLIE

With USC playing soft defense, we all have to wonder if Bennie Wylie is providing the caliber of strength and conditioning the program needs.

This doesn’t mean Wylie is centrally responsible for these problems, but it does mean that Lincoln Riley’s choice to have Wylie as strength coach in tandem with Grinch as defensive coordinator is not producing a good product. Maybe Grinch is the real problem, but what can’t be disputed is that the combination — Wylie and Grinch — is falling short.

THE SECONDARY

If the linebackers aren’t tackling well, the secondary hasn’t been any better. The Trojans have to clean up plays at the second level and improve in run support. The larger reality of this defense is that none of the three position groups — defensive line, linebacker, or the secondary — are clearly improving week to week. This lack of improvement is a glaring problem for Alex Grinch.

FINALLY RUNNING INTO TALENTED OPPONENTS

USC’s first four opponents were so mediocre that the Trojans didn’t get a true sense of where they stood. Stanford and Arizona State are the two worst programs in the Pac-12 this year. USC didn’t really learn much from beating them.

Colorado and Arizona have a lot more talent — and far better quarterbacks — than what USC saw in its first four games. Not measuring up against those teams makes upcoming games against Notre Dame and Utah feel even more challenging.

ANTHONY LUCAS

How many times has Anthony Lucas been involved in a big play for USC this season? This has been a big whiff in the transfer portal. Too many of USC’s portal pickups on defense have not made a significant impact. Player development simply isn’t where it needs to be under Grinch.

JACK SULLIVAN

Jack Sullivan from Purdue is another defensive portal pickup who hasn’t made a splash. Grinch needs to figure out a way to get more production from players who have been largely AWOL to this point in the season.

NOT READY TO PLAY

Against Arizona, USC was not ready to play. How can Alex Grinch possibly defend that performance and, more precisely, that lack of readiness?

BRYSON SHAW

Bryson Shaw very publicly and passionately defended Alex Grinch after the Colorado, saying the players were letting him down.

The Arizona game should have been an occasion for the players to prove they — and Grinch — were better than the results on the field.

Instead, they played poorly, validating every possible criticism of Grinch.

When players say the coach isn’t the problem, and then the players aren’t prepared for the very next game, what are we left to conclude?

This is bad … and USC is soft. That’s the current reality. We’ll see if anything changes.

Don’t bet on it.

