'Fund your NIL': IU football coach Tom Allen on where college teams should invest

BLOOMINGTON – The enthusiasm behind Indiana’s announcement of a new football-only weight training facility, unveiled late last week, was understandable.

Context framing it spoke to a fascinating new school of thought emerging in college athletics.

The idea of football-only training facilities has been long debated in Bloomington, where Indiana’s stadium is modest in size and the area around it is bounded by an athletics campus itself cornered by campus and the State Road 45/46 bypass.

Budgets, too, have long played a role in the conversation. Could the Hoosiers afford the sorts of football-only facilities programs backed by more robust revenues enjoy? A gift from Jay Wilkinson, one of the key donors behind the current weight room built into the North End Zone facility, will now allow them to carve out their own space, presumably within the existing footprint of the stadium.

Yet these facilities conversations have added a layer of complexity since name, image and likeness reforms passed two years ago. If you’re pulling from roughly the same pots of money — media rights, gameday revenues, booster support — with a new piece of the cost pie pushing into seven figures, where do you prioritize asking for donations?

“I was raised in the church, so I’ll just give you a little bit of a parallel,” Allen said, discussing the subject at Big Ten media days. “As a kid, growing up, your church does a building fund. They start raising money to build a new building. Well, you’re just asking the same people to give the money, so usually the money increases in that fund, and then the other ones go down. Well, it’s no different.

“You’ve got all this money you’re having people give to Indiana University, like every university has, and you’re dealing with the same people. You know what? They may not have any increase in their resources, so they’re just going to give less here and more over here. That’s kind of a restructuring of how do you want people, where do you want to direct them?”

This either/or proposition has bubbled across the college athletics landscape for the last two years, and in particular as reforms to NIL policies and laws have allowed departments to work hand in hand with official collectives to raise funds to convert into NIL resources.

Perhaps no coach better articulated the issue better than Maryland’s Mike Locksley, who, in an offseason interview with The Athletic, lamented the diminished impact of a long-awaited football facility opened last year. Locksley pointed out the facility would’ve given Maryland greater agency in recruiting in a pre-NIL era, saying the Terrapins “moved in at a time when facilities have been deemphasized in a recruit’s mind, because they’d get dressed in the trash can for $25,000.”

Voicing his support for a future that includes revenue sharing at the college level, Allen pointed out the facilities arms race never gripped the NFL the way it has college football in part because teams invest so much of their revenue in their rosters.

Given the choice at Indiana, Allen is firm in his conviction: Put it into NIL.

“You’ve got to fund your scholarships, and you’ve got to fund your NIL,” he said. “That to me should be the focus. Fortunately for us, we’ve had some good (engagement). I want to see us do some things with getting our indoor (facility) renovated. There’s no question about that. But I’m saying, ‘Hey, invest it in those scholarships, and invest it in NIL.’ That’s the message from me. That’s what I believe we should be doing.”

That’s not to say capital projects flatly won’t happen.

The football-only weight room is now in the pipeline in Bloomington. Department officials, capital projects chiefs and trustees have loosely discussed Memorial Stadium infrastructure, fan amenities and press areas as necessary next improvements, after the last decade-plus saw IU remake large swaths of its athletics campus. And Allen raised the possibility in the answer above of giving Mellencamp Pavilion, now approaching 30 years old, a face lift.

But all of it will need to be done under conditions until recently unfamiliar to college administrators, boosters and coaches. The theory of NIL creating this balancing act has begun to transform into a reality all parties must come to grips with.

Indiana Hoosiers coach Tom Allen yells and claps at his team during warmups before the game against the against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium.

To call, or not to call

Tom Allen has tried it both ways, calling plays on defense as head coach and turning those duties over to an assistant. For the third time in seven years, he’ll do the latter this fall.

The first time, it worked. Kane Wommack’s defenses posted some of the best havoc rates in the Big Ten and helped Wommack get a head-coaching job of his own (South Alabama) after back-to-back bowl berths in 2019 and 2020.

Of course, the second time was 2021, when Allen hired Charlton Warren on the back of a recommendation from Gene Chizik, only for injuries and inconsistency to derail Warren’s one season in Bloomington. When Warren left to rejoin Chizik at North Carolina, Allen’s first move was to pull playcalling duties back onto his own plate to, as he said then, get his defense back to the principles and fundamentals most important to him.

Now, he hands it off again, this time to Matt Guerrieri. Another hire by recommendation, Guerrieri was well-regarded from his time as an analyst at Ohio State but landed in Bloomington in large part thanks to former Duke coach David Cutcliffe’s endorsement.

Guerrieri coaches safeties by position, but his biggest impact will be felt in trying to do what Wommack could (and Warren could not): assemble an effective defense in his head coach’s image but marked by the coordinator’s own preferences as well.

Whether Guerrieri can manage that will be proven across 12 games in 13 weeks starting Sep. 2. His arrival has, at very least, reinvigorated his head coach.

“Most of us, we got into this game for two reasons. I got into this game because I want to impact young men’s lives, and I love coaching ball,” Allen said. “I really enjoy the process of getting ready for an opponent. I love studying film. It doesn’t tire me. It doesn’t wear me out. I enjoy that. That’s the part I miss when I don’t call (the defense).

“But at the same time, I also believe as a head coach, you have a tremendous opportunity for impact on a lot of people’s lives. I put a lot of emphasis on that. That to me is why I still feel energized. I’m only doing one of the two things that drew me into this profession, but I’m also really in a maximum position to impact not just players but coaches and their families. That still gives me tremendous purpose.”

Lucas a close study

It was interesting to listen to Allen detail his re-recruitment of Jaylin Lucas beginning at the start of the offseason. Allen was honest about understanding teams would try to poach his All-American running back/kick returner, and IU’s coach was as open as he could be about making sure Lucas’ family understood the types of on- and off-field opportunities available to him if he stayed in Bloomington.

He did, Lucas now acting as one of the Hoosiers’ cornerstones. It’s hard to remember the last time Indiana brought a second-year player to media days, an event typically reserved for older, more experienced hands.

Lucas said all the right things during his turn through Indianapolis last week. Including some interesting bits about how he’s changed his training approach this offseason, with Allen open about trying to maximize Lucas’ touches not just on carries or kick returns, but also in the pass game and fielding punts as well.

“I can say I have to mentally prepare myself for each and every play,” Lucas said “I don’t want to be crazy overloaded with so many plays to where I can’t handle it in the fourth quarter, but you best believe I’m training my body to play as long as I can play.”

Listed at 5-9, Lucas’ greatest asset — his home-run ability in the open field — will always require some management. Not just because of his size but also his explosiveness, Indiana must to be smart about the sophomore’s overall workload, so he retains that burst deep into games.

While he wouldn’t specify it, Allen said he does have a touch count for Lucas across all phases, his means for ensuring Lucas’ sharp edges aren’t worn down by overuse.

To that end, Lucas has studied a handful of small, explosive playmakers recently successful in college football. Oregon’s D’Anthony Thomas (5-9), West Virginia’s Tavon Austin (5-8) and Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn (5-5) have all found their way into Lucas’ offseason brainstorming.

Each had different demands placed on them with their various programs, but they shared key traits. They leaned on the same explosiveness that marks out Lucas as so dangerous. They were asked, as they developed, to carry a more diversified load in terms of touches. And they all had to overcome perceived challenges related to their size.

If Lucas manages the career of any of the players he’s studied, Indiana will have one of the Big Ten’s best playmakers.

“We always challenge our guys to say who do you emulate your game after? Obviously, he’s built a lot like those guys,” Allen said. “At the end of the day, if you’re that kind of size, you’ve got to be really, really special in space, and you’ve got to be able to avoid those big collisions. That’s what he has the ability to do.”

Odds & ends

>> Allen said at media days the only member of Indiana’s 2023 signing class it still expects on campus that hasn’t arrived yet is defensive back JoJo Johnson. A Merrillville grad, Johnson needed to finish a handful of academic requirements at Iowa Western, where he transferred from Notre Dame, before coming to Bloomington. He’s listed on the fall roster.

>> Indiana won’t have quarterbacks go “live” — letting them be tackled during practice — during fall camp. But Allen said coaches will allow teammates “to be a little more aggressive” in certain situations in the coming weeks, trying to harden his signal callers slightly more than normal knowing either a true or redshirt freshman will be starting for the Hoosiers against Ohio State.

>> IU might not be as all-in on designed option and quarterback run concepts as the Hoosiers were when they pivoted to Dexter Williams near the end of last season. But don’t be surprised to see greater commitment to the quarterback as a designed piece in the run game, whoever wins that job. Indiana has the athletes to do it, and a running back room it needs to make the most of while less-proven skill groups sort out where the playmakers all.

Quotable

“For me it’s more the leadership piece. How do they develop relationships with their teammates over the summer? How are they doing a great job of growing in their leadership? Because there’s a lot of things where we’re not there, and just able to get the feedback from the players. I individually met with every single one of our leadership council guys at the end of the summer. I’ve never done that before. I wanted to get their one-on-one thoughts about their position group, their side of the football and the whole team. For me, that was insightful in terms of where those quarterbacks are.” -Tom Allen, on the importance of summer to the quarterback battle

