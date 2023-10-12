Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl has become a December destination

Oct. 12—For years, the first Saturday of December for college football fans has been reserved for conference championships. Corsicana and the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl would like to interrupt your regularly scheduled programming.

Since the fall of 2017, two Division II college football teams have converged on Corsicana for a weekend of community events, camaraderie and a nationally televised game that just keeps getting better year after year.

"When you think of college football Saturdays, you think of big energy, bands, cheerleaders, a good crowd, a great game," said Aric Bonner, Chairman of the local non-profit Heritage Bowl Committee that has teamed up with Presenting sponsor Fun Town RV the last three seasons to deliver great college football to Navarro County and North Texas.

"Last year our pep rally was the best ever," Bonner said. "We had both bands, lots of fans, Food Truck Friday right around the corner, and it was just an electric atmosphere. The teams and their fans carried over into one of the best games we've ever had."

The fifth rendition of what has become a December destination featured East Central (Okla.) University, which tied a bowl record for points scored in a 38-21 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville, making it two wins in a row for Great American Conference (GAC).

Joining Fun Town RV in bringing the game to Corsicana are Brought to You sponsors the Corsicana Visitors Bureau and Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, and many other local sponsors.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available to spotlight your business on television, the internet, and/or in the stadium on game day.

The two teams for this year's tilt will not be decided until after the regular season ends on Nov. 11. The 28-team Division II playoff bracket will be revealed Sunday, Nov. 12, and the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl will announce its teams live over its Facebook page Nov. 14.

Teams are typically pulled from the host Lone Star Conference (LSC) and a member of either the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) or GAC.

Tickets will be available at www.funtownrvheritagebowl.com after the teams are announced. Students from Navarro County schools will get into the game free with a student ID or a paid adult. Pee wee football or school jerseys and spirit uniforms are encouraged.

For more information about sponsorships, contact Aric Bonner at abonner.fa@gmail.com.